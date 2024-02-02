Dual Stream Recycling enters Phase 3

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The city is planning on officially entering Phase 3 of its Dual Stream Recycling Program.

The program started in March 2023 and has seen more than 30% participation rates (well over the state and national averages) in the first two phases.

Jay Valentine, General Services Director for the City of Grand Junction, says Phase 3 will include Monday trash collection in the Redlands area and recycling collection starting Mar. 11.

New cans will help residents separate between composts, plastics and fibers. A new 48-gallon trash can will be introduced as the least expensive of the three options priced at $12.50 per month.

