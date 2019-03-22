This dual wireless charging pad works with the iPhone and Apple Watch, and it’s only $30

If you’re an Apple fan and you’re waiting for the AirPower to finally be released after more than a year and a half of waiting, we’ve got a message for you: don’t. Sure it might actually launch soon, but it’s going to be an overpriced waste of money. Instead, pick up a FACEVER 2 in 1 Qi Wireless Charging Pad on Amazon for $29.69 after you clip the 10% coupon on the Amazon page. It’ll charge your Apple Watch and your iPhone or AirPods (in a wireless charging case) at the same time, and it won’t cost anywhere near as much as the AirPower pad inevitably will.

Here are the key details from the product page:

Related stories

10 deals you don't want to miss on Saturday: $12 Philips Hue bulbs, $16 headphones, Roomba sale, more

The $159 AirPods really need one simple feature from these $30 true wireless earbuds

What'll you do with all the money you save buying these $16 smart bulbs instead of $50 Philips Hues?

2in1 Charger: Charges your Apple watch and iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XS MAX, iPhone XR, iPhone 8 /8 Plus, or other qi-enabled devices at the same time. [ATTENTION]: Do not connect with original Apple adapter, must connect with 9V2A, 9V1.67A QC 2.0/QC 3.0 adapter or an adapter greater than 12Ws. And if your watch band has little bending, please press your watch down a little hard, until it is sucked by the magnetic charger, then it will charge well.

Compatible with: Apple iWatch series 4/3/2 only, iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XS MAX, iPhone XR, iPhone 8/8 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S8/S8 Plus /S7 /S7 edge /S6 edge+ /Note 8 /Note 5, Nexus 5/6/7, and other qi-enabled devices. (Note: Not suitable for Apple iWatch series 1.)

Portable: Just place your qi-enabled wireless compatible device on the charger, and it will begin to charge.

Supports fast charge: Experience fast charge Apple 7.5W and Samsung 10W function with connect QC2.0 and QC3.0 chargers and attached QC standard protocol. (Note: Metal attachments or credit cards will interfere with charging.)

Safety: Certified by CE, FCC & RoHS to ensure your complete safety and reliability.

Sign up for BGR's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Trending Right Now:

See the original version of this article on BGR.com