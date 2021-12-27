Duanesburg man charged with manslaughter following domestic incident

Dec. 27—GUILDERLAND — A Duanesburg man is facing manslaughter charges for his alleged role in a domestic incident that resulted in one man's death last week.

Jason Seminary, 43, was arrested Sunday in connection with the Dec. 23 death of 41-year-old Kentish Bennett following an incident at a residence on Western Turnpike in Guilderland that same day, according to police there. The incident occurred around 1:45 p.m., police said.

Police first identified Seminary as a suspect of interest in the case following last Thursday's incident, which resulted in Bennett being transported to Albany Medical Center where later died from his injuries.

Seminary was arrested Sunday by Rotterdam police following a traffic stop in town.

He was arraigned in Guilderland Town Court and sent to Albany County jail without bail, according to a news release.

No further information is available. The investigation remains ongoing, according to police.