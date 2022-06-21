Dubai Becomes New Switzerland for Traders of Russian Commodities

Archie Hunter, Ben Bartenstein, Verity Ratcliffe and Isis Almeida
·5 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Traders of Russian commodities are rushing to set up businesses in Dubai as Switzerland makes it increasingly challenging for them to deal with Moscow.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Switzerland has for decades been home to middlemen helping to match Russian producers with buyers all over the world. Now, a ratcheting up of sanctions is prompting a migration to the emirate in the Persian Gulf.

Russia’s three largest oil producers are in the process of evaluating Dubai for trading operations, and several other firms have already relocated there. For Switzerland, some kind of exodus appears inevitable after the country followed European Union bans targeting exports from Russia.

“The trade will go on,” said Wouter Jacobs, director of the Erasmus Commodity & Trade Center at Erasmus University in Rotterdam. “Middle Eastern and Eastern jurisdictions will gain in importance relative to the rather euro-centric situation of the commodities business up to now.”

Progressively restrictive sanctions have made trading difficult for Russia’s state-owned firms, including those transporting the country’s commodities. Unofficial self-sanctioning has also been an issue — banks have pulled credit lines crucial for financing deals, while shipping companies and insurers are also cutting off their services.

That’s created an opening for Dubai, which has steered clear of imposing sanctions on Russian individuals and entities -- intensifying the competition Switzerland already faces as a nerve center of global commodities trading.

Swiss Sanctions

While Switzerland claims neutrality and won't allow its weapons to be taken to the conflict zone, it has followed the EU in imposing increasingly stringent restrictions on some commodities, banks and individuals deemed close to the Kremlin.By the end of 2022, the EU will have restrictions in place banning the insurance and financing of transporting Russian oil to countries outside of the bloc and Switzerland has said it will do likewise.“The Federal Council announced it will do exactly the same and so this is part of it,” a spokesperson for Switzerland’s State Secretariat for Economic Affairs — or SECO — said by phone. “It’s really the same, we take all the ordinance of the European Union into Swiss law.”If fully enacted, that’s likely to make dealing with Russian oil more difficult and adds to Switzerland’s outright ban on brokerage, sales and providing financial services on Russian coal that was announced in April. But the regulations will also contribute to some businesses moving elsewhere.

“A trade between Russia and China for energy may normally have been done by a commodity house in Switzerland, with financial support from a banker in London – who wants to do that now?” Jacobs said. “It’s likely outfits that do will necessarily move to a new jurisdiction.”

Companies Moving

Executives from Russia’s state oil producer Rosneft PJSC have last month jetted into Dubai to explore the idea of a trading venture. Meantime, Gazprom Neft PJSC, Russia’s third-largest oil producer, is also looking to expand its presence in the city, people familiar with the matter said.

Litasco SA, the sales and trading arm of Russian energy giant Lukoil PJSC, is looking to relocate some Russian trading and operations staff to Dubai from Geneva in anticipation of making that the new central hub of the company and expanding on a small number of traders already there. Lukoil is Russia’s second-largest oil producer.Another Geneva stalwart — Solaris Commodities, a trader of Russian grain, opened an office in Dubai last week, according to a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be named because the information is private.While sanctions don’t include agricultural products, the trader has found it harder to get access to financing as Swiss banks are shying away from Russian commodities -- whether they incur penalties or not, the person said.And there's also a hit to the financing of commodity traders as Russian banks had stepped in to lend to the business as lenders including BNP Paribas and ABN Amro retrenched or pulled out of the sector altogether. Sberbank, which was recently added to the list of sanctioned entities, saw its commodity trade finance business in Switzerland double in volume last year, with money flowing mainly to the petrochemicals, metals, grains and fertilizers sectors. Those flows now won't be possible.Other Swiss towns are facing departures. Zug, long a hub for commodities trading because of its ultra-low taxes, became infamous globally in the 1980s as a refuge from US justice for legendary trader Marc Rich. Commodities businesses there are also looking to the Middle East. Zug-based Suek AG, the exclusive marketer of coal from Russia’s biggest producer, is planning to set up a Dubai trading business. EuroChem Group AG, one of the world’s largest fertilizer producers with the majority of its assets in Russia is also setting up a Dubai-based venture. Both were formerly owned by billionaire Andrey Melnichenko until after the Ukraine war began.

Several boutique firms in Dubai with links to some larger trading houses have also explored Russian deals, people familiar with the matter said.

Dubai’s Strategy

The UAE has attracted wealthy Russians and their money since the invasion of Ukraine, and now state-run businesses and private commodity firms are following.

The UAE has developed its financial infrastructure for this kind of moment. The emirates’ banks have in recent years grown to be a mainstay in commodities trade finance, and a regular feature in the syndicated revolving credit facilities issued by the industry’s biggest houses.

Dubai’s plethora of free-trade zones, its proximity to Middle Eastern energy producers, and low taxation have already proved enticing too, even if the city still has ground to make up on global centers like Singapore, London, Geneva and Stamford. Last year, the Dubai Multi Commodities Center hosted an event with the Moscow Chamber of Commerce aimed at attracting Russian businesses to set up companies there.

“Dubai has emerged as a real global commodities hub,” said Najla Al Qassimi, the Dubai-based director of global affairs at B’huth think tank, who was previously based in Geneva. “There’s the right infrastructure, transportation and services to support these companies.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Twitter Accounts Hyped Company Seeking Covid Vaccine Trials

    (Bloomberg) -- A network of Twitter accounts pushed messages to boost the share price of a biotech company as it sought approval to run a clinical trial of its Covid-19 vaccine, according to research provided to Bloomberg News. Most Read from BloombergSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarStocks Surge After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets

  • Veteran Trader Andurand Says ‘Hard to Think of a Downside’ to Russian Oil Price Cap

    (Bloomberg) -- Veteran commodities trader Pierre Andurand said it’s “hard to think of a downside” to a proposed oil price-cap on Russian crude that’s been floated by US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. Most Read from BloombergSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarStocks Surge After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapElon Musk Sounds Off o

  • Bitcoin’s Price Bounces Above $21,000, Reversing Weekend Slide

    Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies bounced back Tuesday, after a tumultuous holiday weekend marked the lowest prices in more than a year. Bitcoin rose 4.6% to $21,435.25 after falling as low as $17,601.58 on Saturday afternoon, according to CoinDesk data—its lowest since November 2020. Ether rose 4.7% to $1,168.42 after trading as low as $880.93 on Saturday, according to CoinDesk, its lowest since January 2021.

  • AUD/USD Price Forecast – The Australian Dollar Gives Up Early Gains

    The Australian dollar initially rallied during the trading session on Tuesday but gave back gains rather quickly as we continue to see a lot of strength in the US dollar.

  • ‘The Chosen One’ Accident Survivor Says He Doesn’t Blame the Driver or Production Company Behind Netflix’s Show

    A survivor of the Baja California accident that claimed the lives of actors Raymundo Garduño Cruz and Juan Francisco González from the Netflix series “The Chosen One” says he doesn’t blame the van driver or the production company. But actor Yeray Albelda says it’s the norm that “people are exhausted” in many productions. The Mexican […]

  • Retail Traders Bet Against Stocks, Signaling Deeper Downturn

    (Bloomberg) -- As the first half of 2022 shapes up to be one of the worst on record for financial markets, retail investors have been boosting their bets on a further downturn in US equities.Most Read from BloombergSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarStocks Surge After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpElon Musk Sounds Off on Recession Risk, Twitter Deal and TrumpUS Futures Gain With European Stock

  • Elon Musk Says Tesla Job Cuts Will Reduce Workforce by 3.5%

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk confirmed the salaried workforce at Tesla Inc. would be cut by about 10% over the next three months, but said the overall reduction in the electric-car maker’s headcount would only be some 3.5% as hourly staff numbers are still expected to grow.Most Read from BloombergSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarStocks Surge After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpElon Musk Sounds O

  • 1 Stock Split Growth Stock to Buy Now

    Stock splits are getting a lot of attention this summer: Amazon just completed its 20-for-1 split, Alphabet's 20-for-1 action is coming up fast, Shopify approved a 10-for-1 split, and Tesla's board of directors just signed off on a 3-for-1 split. Fortinet shares will be divvied up on June 22, leaving shareholders on June 23 with five shares for every one they owned prior. As a reminder, the share price will also be divided by five to adjust accordingly, so the value of Fortinet as a company is not changing.

  • Stocks Surge After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Bonds Fall: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US equities rebounded Tuesday after last week’s rout erased nearly $2 trillion from the S&P 500. Treasuries retreated.Most Read from BloombergSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarStocks Surge After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpElon Musk Sounds Off on Recession Risk, Twitter Deal and TrumpUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapThe S&P 500 added 2.4%, led b

  • Is Trending Stock NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) a Buy Now?

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching Nvidia (NVDA) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • Want Tax-Exempt Income? BlackRock Says This Fund Could Offer You a High Yield

    The global investment management company BlackRock says that a sharp sell-off at the beginning of 2022 pushed down the value of municipal bonds and municipal closed-end funds. But now, lower valuations and higher yields could create an opportunity for investors … Continue reading → The post Want Tax-Exempt Income? BlackRock Says This Fund Could Offer You a High Yield appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • These software companies are unsung winners in the semiconductor industry

    Mention semiconductors and chip giants such as Intel Corp., Advanced Micro Devices Inc. and NVIDIA Corp. spring to mind, but there are other, less high-profile companies, operating in the space that deserve attention.

  • Natural Gas In The Limelight As Power Demand Soars

    While oil markets remain very tight, natural gas markets are now making headlines due to surging power demand and continued supply disruptions

  • Why Diversifying Your Portfolio Might Be Hurting Your Retirement Plans

    The real key to a successful retirement investment strategy—or any investment strategy—is financial education that includes proven systems for building wealth and reducing taxes. The post Why Diversifying Your Portfolio Might Be Hurting Your Retirement Plans appeared first on Worth.

  • Eric Schmidt Urges US to Lean on TSMC, Samsung for Chip Security

    (Bloomberg) -- The US should do more to attract overseas chipmakers to build plants on its territory as a matter of national security, former Google chief Eric Schmidt wrote in an opinion piece published Monday.Most Read from BloombergSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarStocks Surge After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpElon Musk Sounds Off on Recession Risk, Twitter Deal and TrumpUS Futures Gain

  • 2 Companies That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion by 2030

    The stock market is in bad shape this year. The stock market gloom means that some big names that have performed well in the past have also crashed substantially. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), popularly known as TSMC, and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) are down 29.4% and 51.3%, respectively, so far in 2022.

  • One week working in the metaverse led to 19% more anxiety and 16% less productivity, new study finds

    Virtual offices are the dream for many tech CEOs, but working in the metaverse still has a few kinks.

  • Factbox-Alibaba and Ant's ties are starting to fray under China's glare

    Ant Group was spun off from Alibaba Group Holding 11 years ago but the two Jack Ma-founded companies had continued to collaborate closely, and even function as one company in some aspects, to maximise their competitive advantage. Ant's beginnings can be traced to Alipay, which was launched by Alibaba in 2004 as a payment service that aimed to address Chinese buyers' and sellers' concerns about transacting online in the country's then-nascent e-commerce market. Ma spun Alipay out seven years later, despite strong objections from investors including Yahoo, citing the possibility of new rules being introduced to ban foreign investments in financial businesses in China.

  • It's time to talk about consolidation in the EV charging industry

    President Joe Biden's infrastructure bill included a $7.5 billion tranche of cash set aside to build out a national network of 500,000 electric vehicle chargers. Ever since Biden signed the bill into law, EV charging companies have been quickening their pace, eager to take advantage of national momentum and federal funding. While some early adopters, like ChargePoint, EVGo, Electrify America and Tesla, have created large national EV charging infrastructure networks, they've by no means captured the entire market.

  • 3 Stocks I'm Buying During a Tech Stock Correction

    The NASDAQ Composite Index has declined by close to 32% year-to-date to enter its second bear market in less than three years. Although stock prices have come down significantly for a wide swath of businesses, you should not feel disheartened. Here are three stocks you can consider buying during this bear market in technology stocks.