Dubai’s DEWA Seeks Up to $2.2 Billion in Landmark IPO

Julia Fioretti and Shaji Mathew
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Dubai’s main power and water company is looking to raise as much as $2.2 billion in its initial public offering, in what would be the emirate’s biggest listing since DP World in 2007.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Dubai Electricity & Water Authority will sell 3.25 billion shares at 2.25 dirhams to 2.48 dirhams apiece, valuing the utility at $33.8 billion. The listing marks the first step in Dubai’s ambitious plan to reinvigorate its flagging capital markets.

DEWA is seeking to take advantage of strong investor interest for new share offerings in the region even as equity markets around the world are roiled by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, rising inflation and hawkish central bank policies. High oil prices have been a boon for the energy-rich Persian Gulf, however, allowing IPOs to go ahead while issuers elsewhere sit on the sidelines.

Dubai missed out entirely on an IPO rush that swept the Middle East last year and saw offerings draw in tens of billions of dollars of demand. To boost trading volumes and catch up with rivals Abu Dhabi and Riyadh, the city set out a plan to list 10 state-owned companies, including DEWA, in the hope that would then encourage other private and family-owned businesses to go public.

Heavily reliant on tourism and real estate, the city has seen just one $95 million IPO since 2017, data compiled by Bloomberg show. Meanwhile Abu Dhabi broke a four-year listings hiatus with three offerings in 2021, the largest of which - Adnoc Drilling - attracted over $34 billion in orders.

DEWA has said it will aim to pay an annual dividend of 6.2 billion dirhams ($1.69 billion) for the next five years. The top end of the IPO pricing gives it a dividend yield of about 5%.

The utility plans to price the shares on April 6 and start trading in the second week of April.

Citigroup Inc., Emirates NBD Bank and HSBC Holdings Plc are managing the share sale. Credit Suisse, EFG-Hermes, First Abu Dhabi Bank and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. are also involved as bookrunners.

(Updates with valuation of DEWA in second paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Buffett Is Sitting on Occidental Warrants That Could Give Him a 23.6% Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Occidental Petroleum Corp. warrants are looking increasingly attractive as the share price climbs. Most Read from BloombergChina Plane Crash Update: Voice Recorder Sent for AnalysisWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Jet’s Dive Took It Near Speed of Sound Before CrashAs part of Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s $1

  • How Much Longer Will AT&T Stock Stay So Cheap?

    U.S. telecom company AT&T (NYSE: T) had earned a reputation for being a slow and steady business and a retiree's ideal stock, thanks to a fat dividend. In an effort to regain that reputation, more changes are coming soon: AT&T is spinning off its entertainment business and re-focusing on its wireless and broadband networks. Is AT&T a bargain, or is it cheap for a reason?

  • Rouble closes at highest since February on gas sales move

    The rouble ended below 100 per dollar, still down over 22% this year as Russia faces strict sanctions globally, triggered by its invasion of Ukraine late last month. European gas prices soared after Putin's shock announcement, on concerns the move would exacerbate the region's energy crunch. "It seems to be an effort by the Russian authorities to apply pressure on Western countries by forcing foreign buyers of Russian gas to use roubles, with the added benefit of supporting the value of the currency," said Liam Peach, Emerging Europe economist at Capital Economics in a client note.

  • Want $5,100 in Dividends? Invest $80,000 in These 3 Stocks

    If you have money sitting in a savings account that you can afford to invest, dividend stocks can be a great option. Three investments that should stand out for income investors today are Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW), TC Energy (NYSE: TRP), and Camping World Holdings (NYSE: CWH).

  • Nvidia’s $1 trillion ambitions draw cheers as software becomes a bigger piece of the pie

    Nvidia Corp.'s pursuit of what it sees as a $1 trillion opportunity won praise from analysts following the company's investor-day presentation, even though the chipmaker's stock conveyed a more muted reaction.

  • 1 Investment to Stock Up On Now, According to Warren Buffett

    Famed investor Warren Buffett knows a thing or two about picking stocks, and there's one investment he believes is the best fit for many portfolios: The S&P 500 index fund. Why invest in an S&P 500 index fund? When you invest in an S&P 500 index fund, you're investing in all of the companies that make up the S&P 500 index itself.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Will Pay You Forever

    Forever is a very long time, but if history is any guide these three dividend stocks are as reliable as they come.

  • Why Wall Street Analysts Got Rivian Stock's Price Targets All Wrong

    Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN), which went public less than five months ago, drew immense interest from investors and analysts alike soon after listing. Let's check what caused analysts to change their minds on Rivian stock within such a short time. More importantly, are their new price targets right this time?

  • Here's what Warren Buffett is reminding everyone about investing

    Warren Buffett is channeling one long-held investing philosophy.

  • Why the stock market isn’t ‘getting smoked’ even as Federal Reserve signals it’s ready to supersize interest rate hikes

    Equity investors aren't sweating Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's decision to unleash his inner hawk. Here's why.

  • Russian Stock Trading to Resume After Record Market Shutdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia will restart trading in some local equities, ending the nation’s record long shutdown that was meant to shield domestic investors from the impact of tough sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsChina Plane Crash Update: Voice Recorder Sent for AnalysisThis Is Now The Worst Drawdown on Record for Global Fixed IncomePutin

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 3/23: Nvidia, Lucid, Holley

    The history is very clear: At times like these, you need to stay the course, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Wednesday. As of Tuesday, the stock market had given back 50% of its gains since November. It's easy to be overwhelmed by the daily doom and gloom of everything that's going wrong, Cramer admitted.

  • AT&T Is Too Cheap to Ignore While Others 'Wait and See'

    Indeed, investors are frustrated with T, but after AT&T's investor day last Monday, the opportunity appears too compelling at the current price prior to the Discovery deal closing. AT&T is set to split off Warner Bros to Discovery shareholders, which is likely to occur in mid-April. The transaction will give T shareholders 0.24 of a share of the new Warner Bros Discovery (with all current Discovery shares getting wrapped in) for each share of T. The value T is getting is extrapolated from the current value of DISCA, 71% of a $62 billion company, so at the current price of around $26 for DISCA, T holders have about $6/share in Warner Bros Discovery value.

  • Best Income Stocks to Buy for March 23rd

    RTL, TSN, and CFR made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) income stocks list on March 23, 2022.

  • The Way People Invest In Real Estate Has Changed - What This New Strategy Means For Investors

    Residential rental properties have been the most common investment option for most people wanting to build wealth through real estate investing. A modest savings account could cover the down payment on a single-family home in many parts of the country, and an ambitious investor could scale that first purchase into a multi-million dollar portfolio. Institutional investors mostly stayed out of the single-family housing market. Hedge funds and private equity firms historically maintained their focu

  • Warren Buffett's disdain for investment banking 'money-shufflers' leads to lower takeover price for Alleghany Corp. shareholders

    Buffett subtracted $27 million — or the fee Alleghany is paying Goldman Sachs to be its advisor during the deal process — from the price tag.

  • Bad News for Disney: Pandemic Forces Theme Park to Shut Down Again

    Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) has been hit with another COVID-19 pandemic-related blow, as the company announced it temporarily closed the Shanghai Disney theme park and resort as of Monday, March 21. It's unclear how long the current closure of the Disney properties will last, but it will be long enough to have some effect on the company's revenue this quarter.

  • Elon Musk Drops Hollywood, Beauty Pageant and UFC

    In addition to the electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla, the billionaire runs many companies at the same time, including SpaceX and Neuralink.

  • Evergrande Investors Left Baffled by $2.1 Billion in Seized Cash

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors in China Evergrande Group are still in the dark over just how $2.1 billion of deposits at its property-services unit came to be used as security for pledge guarantees and seized by banks. Most Read from BloombergWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsChina Plane Crash Update: One Black Box Located; Pilot DetailsUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Will Join NATO Summit Via Video LinkIn a ca

  • Alphabet just spun out out its quantum tech group, launching it as an independent company

    Consider that earlier this month, one of the few "pure play" quantum tech companies in the world, Rigetti Computing, went public by merging with a special purpose acquisition company or SPAC. It only narrowly missed becoming the first publicly traded company to expressly focus on commercializing quantum tech when another outfit, IonQ, went public through a SPAC merger in October. Meanwhile, another rival in the space, D-Wave, says it is also now planning to go public via SPAC.