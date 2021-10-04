At Dubai’s Expo, the world’s problematic politics loom

ISABEL DEBRE
·5 min read

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran wants you to put politics aside and marvel over its ornate carpets. Syria wants you to forget about its brutal war and learn about the world’s first alphabet. Yemen, on the brink of famine, is very excited about its honey and coffee.

Welcome to Dubai’s Expo 2020, the first world’s fair in the Middle East that boasts over 190 participating countries — except Afghanistan, whose new Taliban rulers are a no-show.

Dubai has gambled billions to make the built-from-scratch Expo village a triumphant tourist attraction and symbol of the United Arab Emirates itself — a feast for the eyes designed to be devoid of politics and built on the promise of globalization. But even as nations use their pavilions as benign infomercials, the political turbulence of the wider world manages to intrude.

“We had one bullet to shoot,” said Manahel Thabet, Yemeni pavilion director. “We wanted to present Yemen in a different manner … to demonstrate the people and not any political agenda.”

But the winding journey the exhibit's handicrafts took from the nation's rebel-held north to the sleek Emirati-funded pavilion betrays a very different Yemen. Merchants described harrowing nights trekking with Expo-bound sacks of stones, spices and honey through the battlefields of Marib, Yemen's last government stronghold now under siege by the Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

The pavilion for Myanmar, where the army's seizure of power has spiraled into a bloody conflict, displays a golden chariot and beckons visitors to its pagoda-studded plains.

The previous government, which was toppled by a coup in February, had appointed a leading Burmese philanthropist to direct and sponsor the showcase years ago.

But a person familiar with pavilion's operations, who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals, said Myanmar's military junta in recent weeks had been trying to overhaul the philanthropist's exhibit and change the event schedule, with hopes to host nationalist, military rallies over the fair's six months. Expo organizers, the person added, were trying to prevent the takeover, but the pavilion's fate remains uncertain.

After the UAE announced it would normalize relations with Israel last year, infuriating the Palestinians and upending a long-standing Arab consensus, the Palestinian Authority declared it would boycott Dubai's Expo.

And yet just a two-minute stroll from Israel's mirrored arch, Palestine's pavilion stands tall, its vast exterior painted with Arabic calligraphy reading: “Yesterday it was called Palestine. Today it is called Palestine.”

The exhibit creates a full sensory experience, inviting visitors to touch handmade ceramic jugs, watch vendors slicing knafeh, a syrupy cheese-filled pastry, and smell oranges from Palestinian farms.

However, the Palestine pavilion has not officially opened to the public, as employees described a litany of headaches trying to get approval from Israeli authorities to get certain goods out of the occupied West Bank. When asked what prompted the about-face on Palestine's participation, staffers said it was decided that a Palestinian absence at the massive world's fair would be worse.

While many countries received invitations to participate in Expo almost immediately after Dubai won the bid in 2013, Syria said it was invited just two years ago — not long after the UAE reopened its embassy in Damascus in a sign of improved ties with President Bashar Assad following years of devastating civil war. It was the last nation to begin construction.

Staffers at the black box theater, replete with inspiring slogans like “we will rise together” and lengthy explanations of ancient Mesopotamia's written alphabet, lamented the last-minute scramble and lack of funds. Noting that Assad was focused on rebuilding Syria's shattered cities, pavilion designer Khaled Alshamaa said the government provided largely “moral support."

Illustrated wooden tablets sent in from 1,500 ordinary Syrians around the world blanket the pavilion's walls. But visitors won't find references to death or displacement — something that staff insists is a happy coincidence, not proof of free speech restrictions. Miniature portraits of Assad and his wife Asma stare down from the mosaic. Other postcard images show musical instruments, flower bouquets and sprawling Syrian breakfasts.

“The war is over,” Alshamaa said. “Even though there are sanctions, we are alive. This is the message we want to show you.”

A large mirror at the pavilion bears a more cryptic message: “What you see isn't all there is."

Other politically sensitive pavilions have struggled even to show up.

North Korea is nowhere to be found. The pavilion for Libya, which slid into violent chaos after a NATO-backed uprising toppled longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi in 2011, still reeks of fresh paint. Display cases sit empty but for layers of thick dust and TV screens flicker between children's cartoons and static scenes of Tripoli's beaches.

Signage points toward Afghanistan, but its pavilion appears closed — nothing more than a sparse showroom for office furniture. The country's previous government had arranged the pavilion before the Taliban overran Kabul in the final days of the U.S. troop withdrawal on Aug. 15, forcing President Ashraf Ghani into exile in the UAE and scrapping plans for an Expo showcase, among other things.

At the exhibit for the Islamic Republic of Iran, a female staffer beams at visitors, gushing that her trip to the surreal theme park is her first time out of the sanctions-hit country. Although the booth features portraits of Iran’s past and current supreme leaders, the showcase for the Shiite powerhouse makes no mention of religion, nor the nation's other sources of pride like its contentious ballistic missile and nuclear programs.

Instead, Iran went for a hard-core handicraft spiel, pitching Persian carpets with no reference to the American sanctions crippling the trade. Merchants sell saffron candy. Chefs gently spice kebab. Businessmen extol economic free zones.

Perhaps the Iranian pavilion presents the most fitting metaphor for Expo. In one room, visitors must peer through tiny holes in the wall to view real-life scenes from Iran, where nameless people dig vast copper mines, stroll calmly along village roads and weave colorful textiles. The brief, optimistic glimpses offer nothing more or less than what the country wants you to see.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • UAE official says time to manage rivalry with Iran and Turkey

    The United Arab Emirates is trying to manage long-running rivalries with Iran and Turkey through dialogue to avoid any new confrontations in the region as the Gulf state hones in on its economy post COVID-19, a senior official said. Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the UAE president, told a conference on Saturday there was uncertainty about the United States commitment to the region and concern about a "looming cold war" between Washington and Beijing. Gulf states, which have strong economic ties with China, are also heavily reliant on the U.S. military umbrella and are closely watching talks between global powers and Iran to revive a 2015 nuclear pact as well as the Taliban's return to power in Afghanistan after the U.S. withdrawal.

  • Dubai Expo revises worker death toll up to six, declines to say if more died

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Expo 2020 Dubai, the huge world fair that opened last week, on Sunday revised up the number of worker deaths to six to include COVID-linked and construction-related fatalities but said it could not say whether more had died from other causes. The state organiser disclosed three people had died after contracting COVID-19 in addition to the previously announced three construction-related fatalities among 200,000 people who have worked on Expo in the past six years. The United Arab Emirates is expecting 25 million visits over the next six months to the $6.8 billion Expo, which like other mega projects in the Gulf region have attracted international scrutiny over conditions of blue collar migrants.

  • In India's city of silk sarees, rising prices pose risk to nascent recovery

    Sales of the heavily brocaded silk sarees made in the ancient city on the river Ganges are currently down 70% from the pre-pandemic period, locals say. "Prices are sky-rocketing and I am unable to get even one-third of what I used to earn before the pandemic," said Mohammad Kasim, a weaver who has sold two of his 16 looms. A surge in global prices of petrol, diesel, cooking gas and other commodities like steel and copper is hurting millions of Indian households and businesses, already affected by the pandemic.

  • Japan's Parliament elects former diplomat Kishida as new PM

    Japan's parliament on Monday elected Fumio Kishida, a former moderate turned hawk, as prime minister. With his party and its coalition partner holding a majority in both houses, Kishida won by a comfortable margin against Yukio Edano, head of the largest opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan. Kishida and his new Cabinet will be sworn in at a palace ceremony later in the day.

  • Taliban government behaviour 'not encouraging', says EU foreign policy chief

    The European Union foreign policy chief said on Sunday the Taliban government's behaviour up to now was "not very encouraging", and any economic collapse in Afghanistan would raise the risk of terrorism and other threats. Josep Borrell, speaking at a joint news conference with his Saudi Arabian counterpart, also said he hoped nuclear talks between global powers and Iran would restart in Vienna "soon".

  • Italian vessel rescues 65 from migrant boat fleeing Libya

    An Italian offshore supply vessel on Saturday rescued 65 migrants, including women and children, fleeing Libya to Europe on a crowded, wooden boat. The migrant boat was drifting after its engine stopped working and was spotted by the Seabird, an NGO monitoring aircraft flying over the central Mediterranean.

  • France's Le Drian to hold talks with US' Blinken on Oct 5

    PARIS (Reuters) -French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian will hold talks with United States' Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Oct 5, as the two countries aim to rebuild diplomatic ties in the wake of a row over a lucrative submarine contract which France lost. "The two ministers will hold in-depth talks, following on from their meeting in New York on September 23, in order to identify the steps that will be needed to re-establish confidence between our two countries," French Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Anne-Claire Legendre said in a statement.

  • Saudi Arabia Says Talks With Iran Are at ‘Exploratory Stage’

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseSaudi Arabia’s talks with regional rival Iran are still at an “exploratory stage,” Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud told reporters in Riyadh.The two countries, w

  • RHOP : Tension Between Candiace Dillard and Mia Thornton Continues to Heat Up During Couples' Trip

    Sunday's episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac ended with stars Candiace Dillard Bassett and Mia Thornton throwing food at each other during an explosive fight

  • Offset Is Living His Fashion Dream at Paris Fashion Week

    The Atlanta-based rapper walked in the Balenciaga show and hit up the Lanvin front row alongside Got7 singer Mark Tuan.

  • Leaked records open a 'Pandora' box of financial secrets

    Hundreds of world leaders, powerful politicians, billionaires, celebrities, religious leaders and drug dealers have been hiding their investments in mansions, exclusive beachfront property, yachts and other assets for the past quarter-century, according to a review of nearly 12 million files obtained from 14 firms located around the world. The report released Sunday by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists involved 600 journalists from 150 media outlets in 117 countries. It's being dubbed the “Pandora Papers" because the findings shed light on the previously hidden dealings of the elite and the corrupt, and how they have used offshore accounts to shield assets collectively worth trillions of dollars.

  • Aaron Judge on Yankees' late postseason punch: 'There was never a doubt' they wouldn't make it

    It took until the last inning of the last game, but the Yankees got the job done and clinched a postseason berth.

  • Taliban-style security welcomed by some, feared by others

    It wasn’t 7 a.m. yet and already the line outside the police station’s gates was long, with men bringing their complaints and demands for justice to Afghanistan’s new Taliban rulers. “Before, everyone was stealing our money,” said Hajj Ahmad Khan, who was among those in line at the Kabul District 8 police station on a recent day. Many Afghans fear the harsh ways of the Taliban, their hard-line ideology or their severe restrictions of women's freedoms.

  • U.S. administers nearly 394.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

    Those figures are up from the 393,756,866 vaccine doses that the CDC said had gone into arms by Friday out of 477,069,555 doses delivered. The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine. About 4.74 million people have received an additional dose of either Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine since Aug. 13, when the U.S. authorized a third dose of the vaccines for people with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection from the two-dose regimens.

  • Libya's foreign minister confirms departure of some foreign fighters

    Libya's foreign minister said on Sunday that some foreign fighters have left the country as the unity government seeks to marshal international help to withdraw the many who remain. "We are still seeking a larger and comprehensive organisation for the exit of mercenaries," she said. Libya's warring sides, backed by regional powers, remain entrenched with allied foreign mercenaries along front lines in defiance of a ceasefire agreement.

  • Jurgen Klopp: It would be ‘too cheeky to be really disappointed’ about draw

    Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp knows his side got away with a bad first half against Man City and should've been down a man for most of the second half.

  • Turkey to open 1,000 markets to counter high inflation, Erdogan says

    ISTANBUL (Reuters) -President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday Turkey had ordered agricultural cooperatives to open about 1,000 new markets across the country to provide "suitable" prices for consumer goods in the face of nearly 20% annual inflation. Frustrated by stubbornly double-digit inflation and sliding opinion polls, Erdogan's ruling AK Party government has again begun pointing the finger at supermarkets and opened probes into potential exploitative pricing. "We gave the order for about 1,000 of these businesses to open around Turkey, starting at 500 square-meters each," Erdogan told reporters after visiting an agricultural credit cooperative outlet in Istanbul.

  • Guardiola on Man City draw: ‘The way we played, Wow, it was so good’

    "When everything is going well, everyone is Maradona," said Pep Guardiola. "When there are problems, that is when you have to show it."

  • Ben Wallace: We will call in the Navy if the French break the law in fishing row

    Ben Wallace appears short of patience with France. The UK's new defence pact with Australia and the US, which sparked fury in Paris, was simply an "industrial loss" to France which should not be taken as a "rejection" of the country as a whole, says the Defence Secretary.

  • Viewpoint: Why India's millennials support PM Narendra Modi

    Despite high youth unemployment, writer Vivan Marwaha explores why India’s youth still back the PM.