Dubai Police Is Adding Tesla's Cybertruck To Its Already Impressive Fleet

From Popular Mechanics

The Dubai police posted an image of a Tesla Cybertruck police car on Twitter, announcing that one of the electric pickups will join the fleet in 2020.

The Cybertruck was unveiled last week in Los Angeles, but production is not expected to start until at least late 2021.

As of today, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has tweeted that his EV company has received more than 250,000 Cybertruck reservations, presumably including this one from Dubai.

The Dubai police force is known for having a flashy fleet of chase cars, and now the force has announced on Twitter that the newly unveiled Tesla Cybertruck will be its latest addition. Its tweet showed what such a cop car might look like.

شرطة دبي - 2020 - Dubai Police #CyberTruck pic.twitter.com/V9rMPLgjS4 — Dubai Policeشرطة دبي (@DubaiPoliceHQ) November 26, 2019

Dubai Police Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri told Arabian Business that the all-electric pickup will be used as a patrol car in locations popular with tourists.

The Cybertruck isn't the only fast car the Dubai cops added this week. On Monday, the force announced that it will also acquire a Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S, which will join an Aston Martin One-77, Bentley Continental GT, Bugatti Veyron, Ferrari FF, Lamborghini Aventador, among others already in the fleet.

Among the features that may have caught the force's eye: The Cybertruck is claimed to have "bulletproof" windows, and all Cybertrucks come equipped with an adjustable air suspension that can be raised or lowered on the go, providing up to 16 inches of ground clearance. The Dubai Police's budget must be hefty considering the cars it already has, so we can suspect that it'll be opting for that top model, the tri-motor version, which Tesla claims will essentially teleport from zero to 60 mph in 2.9 seconds and offer as much as 500 miles of range.

Although Dubai Police tweeted that the force will be getting the Cybertruck in 2020, Tesla hasn't promised a start to the truck's production until late 2021. Tesla has been accepting $100 deposits to reserve a Cybertruck, however, and presumably the police force has done that much. Pricing for the single-motor truck starts at $39,900, the dual-motor costs $49,900, and the range-topping tri-motor starts at $69,900.

You Might Also Like