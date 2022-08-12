Dubai Ruler Gets Chunk of Developer Emaar in $2 Billion Deal

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Adveith Nair
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum
    Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum
    Emir of Dubai Emirate

(Bloomberg) --

Most Read from Bloomberg

Dubai’s ruler is set to become the second-largest shareholder in Emaar Properties PJSC as part of a 7.5 billion dirham ($2 billion) deal that will hand the real estate firm full control of a key development in the city.

Emaar will buy Dubai Holding’s 50% stake in the the Dubai Creek Harbour project and finance the deal equally in cash and shares, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s holding firm said in a statement late on Thursday.

The deal will make Sheikh Mohammed Emaar’s second-biggest investor, according to the statement, though it wasn’t immediately clear how many shares will be issued or the total stake Dubai Holding will own. Dubai already owns a 24% stake in Emaar -- which is the developer of the world’s tallest tower, Burj Khalifa.

Emaar shares fell as much as 3.5% Friday morning in Dubai. The stock has almost tripled from a March 2020 low and is up about 14% so far this year.

Emaar had suspended construction of parts of the Dubai Creek Harbour project in 2020, amid the coronavirus outbreak. The city’s property market has since rebounded strongly, helped by factors including an increase in Russian buyers looking to safeguard their wealth and Dubai’s nimble handling of the pandemic.

“We look forward to continuing our strategic role in developing and growing the real estate industry in Dubai and supporting the economic growth of the emirate,” Dubai Holding said.

Rothschild & Co. acted as sole financial adviser to Dubai Holding on the transaction.

(Updates with share move and name of adviser)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Centurium-Backed Taibang Picks CICC, JPMorgan for HK IPO, Sources Say

    (Bloomberg) -- Taibang Biologic Group, a plasma-derived biopharmaceutical product maker, has chosen banks for an initial public offering in Hong Kong, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsGarland Seeks to Unseal Trump Warrant, Says He Approved SearchChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerRuto, Odinga Shy of Victory in Latest Vote Counts: Ke

  • North Korea claims dubious victory over coronavirus, blames the South for outbreak

    North Korea's statements about overcoming COVID-19 are widely believed to be manipulated to help leader Kim Jong Un maintain absolute authority.

  • NSync's JC Chasez is embracing his gray hair and fans can’t get enough: ‘The king has arrived’

    The NSync crooner, 46, recently joined TikTok and wasted no time giving his fans a sneak peek at what his life is like now. In his first-ever post, shared on Tuesday, the singer appears to have embraced a silver fox look after debuting a full head of gray hair.

  • Third EU country calls on bloc to close borders to all Russian tourists

    Estonia has become the third EU country to call on the bloc to ban Russian tourists.

  • Daily Crunch: Facebook avoids European blackout as regulators squabble over EU-US data transfers 

    Haje is hanging with a bunch of robotics technology, so it's just me and my trusty Lakeland Terrier companion delivering the juicy morsels of news goodness today. Data protection woes: Facebook has managed to avoid being shut down in Europe, but Natasha L writes that its parent, Meta, may be facing a suspension. Here and yonder: I wrote about wealth technology firm Farther, which brought in $15 million in funding to boost its valuation to $50 million.

  • Crypto Mogul Seeks to Sell Huobi Stake at $3 Billion Value

    (Bloomberg) -- Huobi Group founder Leon Li is in talks with a clutch of investors to sell his majority stake in the crypto-exchange at a valuation of as much as $3 billion, in what could be the industry’s largest takeover since a $2 trillion global crypto rout began.Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsGarland Seeks to Unseal Trump Warrant, Says He Approved SearchChina Has Painted Itself Into a Se

  • Analysis-Bruised by a valuation freefall, payments companies brace for M&A

    Battered by a near 50% plunge in its shares over the last 12 months, Nexi, Europe's biggest payments processor, has not gone unnoticed. Earlier this year, the Italian company received several unsolicited approaches from private equity firms including Silver Lake wishing to take the business private, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. Discussions between the U.S. buyout firm and Nexi Chief Executive Paolo Bertoluzzo faltered before the end of March due to differences on price for the 11 billion-euro, Milan-listed company, the sources said.

  • Lithium Likely to Become a De-Facto Precious Metal: 5 Picks

    We have narrowed our search to five lithium producers. These are: ALB, LTHM, PLL, LAC and SQM.

  • Asian stocks mixed and European futures flat on rate hike worries

    (Reuters) -Asian stocks were mixed and the yen fell on Friday, capping off a back-and-forth week that saw investors split on how aggressively the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates to tackle inflation. European stock futures gave little indication of major moves for the day ahead. The consumer price index (CPI) report on Wednesday showed inflation was slightly lower than expected in July, while the producer price index (PPI) unexpectedly fell for the first time since April 2020.The slight easing of inflation readings had driven global stocks higher and capped a rising dollar, until a string of Fed speakers put paid to expectations of the central bank going slow on further policy tightening.

  • UK economy shrinks between April and June

    The economy shrank by 0.1% while the Queen's Platinum Jubilee bank holiday weighed on June growth.

  • Elon Musk Says Lithium Demand Will Continue to Boom — Here Are 2 Stocks That Could Benefit

    Let’s talk about electric vehicles (EVs) and their batteries. The high price of gasoline – still up about $2 since President Biden took office – has boosted interest in EVs. Greater customer curiosity will lead naturally to higher demand, and now we get to batteries, and lithium. Lithium is a metallic element essential in the construction of high-voltage battery systems, and every EV built needs an average of 8 kilos of the metal. Industry experts are saying that lithium demand will far outstrip

  • 3 Supercharged Growth Stocks Down 88% to 93% That Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    Not even a bear market decline can faze billionaire money managers who are intent on owning innovative companies and future industry leaders.

  • Powell Needs to Speak Up to Stop Ill-Fated Market Rally, Strategist Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Principal Global Investors’ Seema Shah is no stock market bull but says the rally that erupted Wednesday may continue until the head of the Federal Reserve steps up and stops it.Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsGarland Seeks to Unseal Trump Warrant, Says He Approved SearchChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerRuto, Odinga Shy of Victory in Latest Vote Counts: Kenya

  • 2 Stock-Split Stocks That Have Never Been Cheaper and 1 Value Trap to Avoid Like the Plague

    Among the dozens of stocks to enact splits this year are two industry leaders that scream value and one cash-rich company that's clobbering its shareholders.

  • Tesla Rival Rivian is Being Held Back by a Big Problem

    The young electric vehicle maker is trying to convince the world it has a future as doubts persist over its ability to mass-produce vehicles.

  • Four REITS That Pay Monthly Dividends

    One of the big advantages of owning certain real estate investment trusts (REITs) over common stock is this: Some pay dividends monthly. Stocks pay dividends quarterly, which is nice, but monthly sounds better to more than a few investors. With that in mind, here are five REITs paying the monthly dividends. 1. Agree Realty Corp. (NYSE: ADC) pays a 3.61% annualized dividend and trades on the New York Stock Exchange with an average daily volume of 815,000 shares. The monthly dividend payment is $0

  • Amazon, Alphabet, and Microsoft Are Great Buys -- But So Is This Growth Stock

    The three companies are among the largest providers of cloud services in the world, and their second-quarter results suggest businesses are still investing heavily in digital technologies. DigitalOcean (NYSE: DOCN) serves small to mid-sized businesses, and its second-quarter results (reported on Aug. 8) revealed a growing customer base that is also spending an increasing amount of money. Cloud services continue to expand in value and in scope.

  • H-E-B confirms location of first store in Tarrant County — and it’s not Alliance

    The San Antonio-based grocery retailer announces its first confirmed store close to Fort Worth. Here’s what we know so far.

  • Social Security Benefits Are Projected to Increase. Here’s How Much.

    The Senior Citizens League projects the annual cost-of-living adjustment for 2023 to come in at 9.6%, down slightly from the prior month's estimate as inflation cooled a bit.

  • 4 Index Funds to Retire a Millionaire Without Lifting a Finger

    So you'd like to retire a millionaire. Who wouldn't? (Well, maybe billionaires.) In many ways, it all boils down to math: Invest a particular sum (ideally regularly), earn a particular return, and in a particular number of years, you'll get there.