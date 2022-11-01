Dubai Said to Consider Raising Empower IPO Size on Robust Demand

Julia Fioretti and Archana Narayanan
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Dubai may increase the size of Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corp.’s initial public offering after drawing strong demand, people with knowledge of the matter said.

Shareholders Dubai Electricity & Water Authority and Emirates Power Investment are discussing a “significant” increase, the people said, declining to be identified as the matter is not public. It wasn’t immediately clear how much the government now plans to raise, and no decisions have yet been made, they said.

Representatives for the district cooling firm, known as Empower, and DEWA, which owns 70% of Empower, weren’t immediately available for comment.

Demand for the firm’s $362 million IPO exceeded the deal size within hours of the books opening on Monday, the latest example of Mideast listings drawing overwhelming demand. Empower’s shareholders initially planned to sell a 10% stake, which would make the deal one of Dubai’s smallest new share sales of the year.

The deal is part of Dubai’s privatization drive to increase liquidity and catch up with a flurry of share sales in Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia. The city’s three IPOs this year have raised about $7.6 billion combined and the government increased the size of two of these listings -- DEWA and Salik -- after drawing significant demand.

Empower will announce final pricing on Nov. 9 and make its trading debut on Nov. 15. The UAE Strategic Investment Fund, Shamal Holding and Abu Dhabi Pension Fund are cornerstone investors with a total commitment of up to 335 million dirhams.

Citigroup Inc., Emirates NBD Capital, Merrill Lynch International and EFG-Hermes are managing the IPO. Moelis & Co. is the independent financial adviser to Empower.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

