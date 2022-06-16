Dubai Seeks to Raise as Much as $454 Million From Tecom IPO

Julia Fioretti
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Dubai is seeking as much as $454 million from the initial public offering of business-park operator Tecom Group, forging ahead with the second listing this year in the government’s drive to deepen local capital markets.

Most Read from Bloomberg

State-owned Dubai Holding will sell 625 million shares in Tecom at 2.46 dirhams ($0.67) to 2.67 dirhams per share, according to an advertisement in Gulf News.

Tecom’s IPO is the second of 10 state-owned assets the Dubai government plans to list in a bid to boost sagging trading volumes and increase liquidity. The first of these share sales, Dubai Electricity & Water Authority’s $6.1 billion offering in April, drew overwhelming demand from both regional and international investors.

Since then, markets have taken a turn for the worse. The prospect of monetary policy tightening in an attempt to rein in runaway inflation is fueling fears of a recession and has pushed global stocks into a bear market. While Middle Eastern stocks have largely avoided the steep losses seen elsewhere thanks to high oil prices, local indexes have given up many of their gains since May.

Still, oil above $100 a barrel and equity inflows have helped the local IPO market plow on through the turbulence. They are already on track for their best first half on record, with almost $14 billion raised so far, data compiled by Bloomberg show. And companies have already started gauging investor interest in deals planned for after the summer.

Tecom houses more than 7,500 companies and 10 large business complexes including Dubai Internet City and Dubai Media City. It is targeting an annual dividend payout of 800 million dirhams over the next three years. Tecom said the Gulf News advertisement that it paid a pre-offering dividend of 700 million dirhams to its selling shareholders in June.

The company will take orders from retail investors until June 23 and from institutional buyers until June 24, with pricing set for June 27. The shares are expected to start trading on July 5.

Emirates NBD Bank, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Morgan Stanley and UBS Group AG are the joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Yahoo, Meta look to Hong Kong for metaverse tests

    Yahoo will host virtual concerts and exhibitions featuring celebrities and influencers for Hong Kong residents on the Decentraland metaverse, the company announced on Wednesday. See related story: Hong Kong’s subway operator plans virtual station in metaverse Fast facts Yahoo is also launching a non-fungible token (NFT) exhibition called The Abyss of Kwun Tong to recreate […]

  • Global port congestion, high shipping rates to last into 2023 - execs

    Global port congestion is set to continue until at least early 2023 and keep spot freight rates elevated, logistics executives said on Wednesday, urging charterers to switch to long-term contracts to manage shipping costs. "We believe the current congestions, not only the ports but also the landside infrastructure, will be there at least till Q1 2023," said Peter Sundara, head of global ocean freight product for the global logistics division at Visy Industries. While more vessels could be added to the global fleet next year, this does not mean that freight rates will drop broadly as it depends on how ship carriers allocate increased vessel capacities, he told the S&P Global Platts Bunker and Shipping Summit.

  • WhiteBIT Launches Cryptocurrency Futures Trading

    Hong, Kong, Hong Kong--(Newsfile Corp. - June 15, 2022) - WhiteBIT, the largest European cryptocurrency exchange, has launched cryptocurrency futures trading. Registered users have the opportunity to conclude futures contracts for bitcoin. Figure 1To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8497/127251_3b15ef61f42e581d_001full.jpgFutures contracts guarantee that the buyer will purchase the specified amount of assets at a specific time and at a

  • BOJ Gets Bond-Market Breathing Room From Fed Relief Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- A relief rally in US Treasuries overnight spilled over into Japan’s under-pressure bond market ahead of its key central bank policy decision Friday.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pay the PriceAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money

  • China May new home prices fall again, more stimulus expected

    China's new home prices in May fell for the second month this year, depressed by still fragile demand as widespread COVID-19 curbs dented already weak buyer confidence, suggesting more policy stimulus is needed to return the market to growth. Average new-home prices in 70 major cities dropped 0.1% on a month-on-month basis, after a 0.2% decline in April, according to Reuters calculations based on National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data released on Thursday. Year-on-year price growth has eased since May last year due to a slowing economy, tight mortgage disbursement and as sentiment weakened amid a liquidity crisis that led to some high-profile loan defaults by developers.

  • Indonesia’s Protelindo Owner Weighing $1 Billion Stake Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- PT Sarana Menara Nusantara is considering selling a minority stake in its telecommunication tower unit PT Profesional Telekomunikasi Indonesia and is seeking as much as $1 billion, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and E

  • Option Markets Signal More Volatility in Dollar-Yen Post BOJ

    (Bloomberg) -- Dollar-yen has had a roller coaster ride and options market suggest there’s more turbulence ahead.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pay the PriceAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansThe pair’s one-week implied volatility is ho

  • Gazprom’s Gas Exports Tumble to Lowest Since at Least 2014

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s daily gas exports to its key foreign clients so far in June have slumped to the lowest since at least 2014, as issues with the Nord Stream pipeline and Gazprom PJSC’s decision to halt supplies to several buyers curbed shipments.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’

  • Germany Says Russia Wants to Unsettle Gas Market, Drive Up Price

    (Bloomberg) -- German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said Russia’s move to reduce gas supplies to Europe is an attempt to unsettle the market and drive up prices.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite Troubled US EconomyStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets Wr

  • Japan runs biggest trade deficit in more than 8 years in May

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan ran its biggest single-month trade deficit in more than eight years in May as high commodity prices and declines in the yen swelled imports, clouding the country's economic outlook. The growing trade deficit underscores the headwinds the world's third-largest economy faces from a slide in the yen and surging costs of fuel and raw materials, on which domestic manufacturers rely for production. Imports soared 48.9% in the year to May, Ministry of Finance data showed on Thursday, above a median market forecast for a 43.6% gain in a Reuters poll.

  • EU Lawmakers Clinch Deal on Carbon Market Reform Before Vote

    (Bloomberg) -- The three biggest political groups in the European Parliament reached an agreement on a sweeping reform of the European Union’s carbon market in a bid to resolve a spat that derailed the overhaul and threatened to delay talks on a broader climate package. Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central

  • European Natural-Gas Prices Jump as Russia Cuts Supplies Again

    Europe’s options for filling its natural-gas stores to avoid a winter energy crisis are narrowing as flows from Russia decrease and U.S. shipments are poised to stall, sending gas prices higher.

  • Altria (MO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Altria (MO) closed at $45.67, marking a -1.34% move from the previous day.

  • Energy Crisis Hits European Factories Where It Hurts

    Europe’s energy-intensive industry is struggling to survive as soaring energy prices and inflation make them less competitive

  • End of Internet Explorer Spells Trouble for Japan Businesses

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. retired its Internet Explorer on Wednesday, putting an end to a quarter-century-old app while also sparking a small panic among businesses and government agencies that built internal systems around the unpopular browser.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong,

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    The biggest news of the week is coming from the Federal Reserve. The central bank’s open market committee (FOMC), tasked with setting interest rates to match the current environment, closed its meeting with the announcement of a 75-basis point increase in the benchmark interest rate. The hike, which was the Fed’s largest single move since 1994, brings the rate to the range of 1.5% to 1.75%, and shows that the central bank is committed to fighting inflation. What will happen now is anyone’s guess

  • ‘The economy is going to collapse,’ says Wall Street veteran Novogratz. ‘We are going to go into a really fast recession.’

    Veteran investor and bitcoin bull Michael Novogratz doesn't have a rosy outlook on the economy, as the Fed delivered an unusually aggressive rate increase.

  • Jim Cramer Says ‘Boring’ Stocks Will Outperform Over the Long Term; Here Are 3 Names to Consider

    It’s official: after this past Monday’s trading, the S&P 500 has joined the NASDAQ in a bear market. The index has fallen more than 21% year-to-date, not as deep a loss as the NASDAQ’s 31% but still enough to give investors indigestion. It also brings up a vital question: how to maintain the portfolio in a difficult stock environment? Enter Jim Cramer. The well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program has never been at a loss for advice to give, and he’s come through once again. His word for sto

  • Ethereum maximalist Mark Cuban says the crypto crash reminds him of Warren Buffett’s advice: ‘When the tide goes out, you get to see who is swimming naked’

    According to billionaire investor Mark Cuban, companies sustained by “cheap money” without “valid business prospects” will disappear during this crypto market downturn. The real game-changing innovation will show through, he says.

  • Jim Cramer Recommends Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer recommends selling. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer recommends selling, go directly to Jim Cramer Recommends Selling These 5 Stocks. A lot of growth investors are reeling from the aftershocks of the incredible crash in crypto markets over […]