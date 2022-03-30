Dubai Utility DEWA More Than Doubles IPO Size to $5.7 Billion

(Bloomberg) -- Dubai’s main power and water company increased the size of its initial public offering to as much as $5.7 billion, making it the emirate’s largest ever listing.

Dubai Electricity & Water Authority will now offer 8.5 billion shares, up from the 3.25 billion it initially planned to sell. The new offer represents a 17% stake and the deal could raise as much as 21 billion dirhams if shares are priced at the top end.

DEWA offered stock at 2.25 dirhams to 2.48 dirhams apiece last week. Books were covered within hours and the utility was considering raising the size of the IPO, Bloomberg reported on Friday. Wednesday’s decision to increase size of the offer is based on strong investor demand and oversubscription, the firm said.

$34 Billion Valuation

The company could be valued at as much as $34 billion post the IPO, making it the biggest listed firm in Dubai and catapulting it into a list of the top 20 largest listed utilities.

DEWA is seeking to take advantage of strong investor interest for new share offerings in the region even as equity markets around the world are roiled by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, rising inflation and hawkish central bank policies.

High oil prices have been a boon for the energy-rich Persian Gulf, however, allowing IPOs to go ahead while issuers elsewhere sit on the sidelines.

DEWA’s listing is the first step in Dubai’s plan to reinvigorate its capital markets. To boost trading volumes and catch up with rivals Abu Dhabi and Riyadh, the city set out a plan to list 10 state-owned companies, in the hope that would then encourage other private and family-owned businesses to go public.

The subscription period for the IPO remains unchanged, closing on April 2 for retail investors and on April 5 for institutional investors. DEWA is expected to list on or around April 12.

