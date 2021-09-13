As Dubai's food delivery booms, dangers and casualties mount

ISABEL DEBRE
·5 min read

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Running late, the delivery driver threaded his motorcycle around lurching cars, speeding against time and traffic to satisfy a customer’s burger craving — the day's last delivery in Dubai.

Moments later, a car sideswiped him.

The collision catapulted Mohammed Ifran off his bike and smashed him into the street, instantly killing the 21-year-old as he was delivering a meal worth some $8. After giving up farming in Pakistan, he had been working in Dubai as a contractor for Talabat, an online food delivery app popular in the United Arab Emirates.

“His family's only source of happiness, gone," said a fellow courier in the working-class district of Deira, who declined to give his name for fear of reprisals.

Ifran's June death represents just one in a growing number of casualties among food delivery riders in Dubai, workers and advocates say, as the pandemic pushed millions of people indoors and accelerated a surge in app-based orders.

The boom has transformed Dubai’s streets and stores and drawn thousands of desperate riders, predominantly Pakistanis, into the high-risk, lightly regulated and sometimes-fatal work. With most paid between $2 to $3 per delivery rather than a fixed salary, riders race in the scorching heat to keep pace with a relentless rush of orders.

The conditions of couriers worldwide, long perilous, worsened during the pandemic as riders became essential to feeding cities and faced new risks of coronavirus exposure. But in Dubai, the United Arab Emirate’s glimmering sheikhdom that runs on low-paid migrant labor from Africa and Asia, the job can be particularly precarious.

At the mercy of visa sponsors, workers in Dubai have few protections. To reduce cost, companies like London-based Deliveroo outsource bikes, logistics and responsibility to contracting agencies — a labor pipeline that prevails across Gulf Arab states and can lead to mistreatment.

“For food delivery riders in the UAE, the issue of exploitation is usually on the part of the sponsor. That’s where people feel they're unable to change jobs or even to complain about working conditions,” said Karen Young, a senior fellow at the Washington-based Middle East Institute.

On Dubai’s streets, more than a dozen delivery riders interviewed said they knew of two or three co-workers killed every month. Memories of colleagues sprawled on the street in shredded uniforms and bloodied helmets remain vivid as they mount their bikes each morning, many said.

Dubai police have not yet released a road crash count for 2020. Past tallies did not offer breakdowns for motorcycle deaths. Authorities declined to offer recent figures or comment on crash cases like Ifran's.

Without an official number, advocates have scoured local media to gauge the work's hidden toll. One road safety activist, who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals, collected press reports of at least 70 delivery riders hospitalized last year in Dubai, including 24 who died.

The figure, although likely an undercount, “is intense” for Dubai during a year that kept most residents off the roads, he said. The entire country recorded 448 crash deaths in 2019.

State-linked Emirati newspaper The National reported that 12 delivery drivers were killed during the city's lockdown in April alone, quoting a police official as saying, "When money comes into the equation, safety is put aside.”

Couriers in Dubai often lack protective gear and adequate safety training, industry experts said, with riders uneducated about critical motorcycle maneuvers like the blind-spot check. Helmets are often worn incorrectly. Contractors allocate just $27 a month for bike servicing — a small sum for a bike’s necessary oil changes and brake, tire and plug maintenance.

In response to questions from The Associated Press, Dubai’s Roads and Transportation Authority said safety remains the government's “top priority” as it supports the delivery market's explosive growth. Authorities referred to recently announced regulations, including penalizing riders’ use of the fast lane, requiring cooling towels and reducing riding radius.

Riders for two main companies, Deliveroo and Talabat described receiving limited insurance coverage from third-party contractors, with payouts often capped at a few hundred dollars with no death benefits or crash compensation. Several riders struck by cars on delivery trips said their contractors refused to foot hefty Dubai hospital bills, instead forcing them to fly back to Pakistan to pay for cheaper surgery.

UAE-based Talabat, which saw its deliveries increase by 100% in the first half of the year, said the platform has “a very high standard” for rider training and ensures contractors provide insurance for medical care as required by law. The company, owned by Germany-based Delivery Hero, has introduced a taskforce of the best riders, it said, “who help to ensure that our fleet across the UAE continue to adhere to the safety rules.”

Deliveroo said it has adjusted working hours “to meet particularly high customer demand,” and stressed that all riders provide their contractors with documentation, including insurance.

"Our agency operators in each market work with Deliveroo to ensure quality standards," it said.

Neither Deliveroo nor Talabat offered crash or fatality data for their contractors. London-based Deliveroo is valued at over $8 billion, while Talabat-owner Delivery Hero is valued at over $35 billion.

Authorities transfer all riders injured in crashes to government-run hospitals, where doctors declined to comment. But workers at private hospitals said even they have seen a growing stream of food couriers with fractured limbs who fell from their bikes.

“Of course they're getting injured. They're overworked, dehydrated, exhausted,” said Dr. Taimoor Tung at Dubai’s Orthopedics and Spine Hospital.

One rider, Mohammed Asin, said he never would have left his family in Sialkot, Pakistan, to race through rounds as a Dubai deliveryman if it weren't for his childhood classmate, 22-year-old Hamed Shafiq, who rode for Talabat.

“He kept saying, ‘Join me, this is the dream. We can make real money. Our families can have a better life,’” Asin said.

On Feb. 16, Asin touched down in Dubai, moved in with Shafiq and signed up for Deliveroo, ready to live out the dream.

The next day, his best friend was dead — knocked off his bike by a car that swerved into his lane. Asin, however, keeps delivering to this day.

___

Follow Isabel DeBre on Twitter at www.twitter.com/isabeldebre

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Footage shows police dog chasing down machete suspect

    West Midlands Police said a member of the public called 999 reporting three men getting out of a van wearing gloves and carrying crowbars.

  • Cold War cardinal and blind nun beatified in Poland

    A Polish cardinal persecuted by communist authorities during the Cold War and a nun dedicated to helping the blind took a step towards sainthood on Sunday when they were beatified. Cardinal Stefan Wyszynski was placed under house arrest from 1953-1956 for refusing to punish priests who opposed the government. When named cardinal by Pope Pius XII, he was not allowed to travel to Rome for formal investiture for five years.

  • Frontrunner to replace Merkel on defensive in TV debate

    In the second of three pre-election debates, the frontrunner to replace Angela Merkel as German chancellor faced tough questions Sunday over whether his ministry had a role in obstructing money-laundering probes. Olaf Scholz of the center-left Social Democrats, who is currently Germany's finance minister, denied his office was being directly investigated by prosecutors who carried out searches last week at the country's finance and justice ministries. The attack came from his closest rival, Armin Laschet of the center-right Union bloc, who followed up with salvos over two other financial scandals that have raised questions about Scholz's oversight in his roles as minister and previously mayor of Hamburg.

  • Justice Amy Coney Barrett says Supreme Court is not "a bunch of partisan hacks"

    Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett pushed back Sunday on perceptions that biases have crept into the highest court in the U.S., per the Louisville Courier Journal.Why it matters: The comments by the Trump-appointed conservative justice come after the Supreme Court earlier this month allowed Texas' ban on most abortions to remain in place, in a 5-4 vote that President Biden called "an unprecedented assault on a woman’s constitutional rights."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Mar

  • Manchin nixes Biden's $3.5T budget plan, urges $1.5T instead

    As congressional Democrats speed ahead this week in pursuit of President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion plan for social and environmental spending, a Democratic senator vital to the bill’s fate says the cost will need to be slashed to $1 trillion to $1.5 trillion to win his support. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., also cautioned there was “no way” Congress will meet the late September goal from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., for passage given his current wide differences with liberal Democrats on how much to spend and how to pay for it. “I cannot support $3.5 trillion,” Manchin said Sunday, citing in particular his opposition to a proposed increase in the corporate tax rate from 21% to 28% and vast new social spending.

  • Merkel calls migrant push at EU's border 'unacceptable'

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Saturday that she found it unacceptable that refugees were being used to apply pressure to Poland and other European Union members on the border with Belarus. Speaking at a news conference during what she said she expected to be her last official visit to Poland as chancellor, Merkel appealed to Belarus, but also to Poland, to help people in difficult humanitarian conditions caught between the border of Poland and Belarus.

  • Trump Spanked for Absence From 9/11 Memorial Services: ‘Ceremony Isn’t About Him, So Why Bother’

    Donald Trump was conspicuously missing from the memorial services attended by former presidents marking the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people on American soil – and Twitter users took note, sending “where’s trump” trending Saturday. President Joe Biden and former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton attended the main ceremony in Lower Manhattan where the World Trade Center’s Twin Towers once stood, while former president George W. Bush spoke at a

  • Donald Trump Jr.’s Appeal For Questions To Ask His Dad Goes Exactly How You’d Think

    Donald Trump's son called for topics to talk about with his father during their 9/11 boxing commentary gig. He received some critical responses.

  • Fair behavior? Lessons learned at the Democrats’ booth at the Western Idaho Fair

    Most people are decent and able to discuss issues calmly and without rancor, but some, unfortunately, are not. │ Opinion

  • Chris Christie Called Out Over His Part in Putting Trump in Power: ‘You Have to Own Up’

    Chris Christie locked horns with Roland Martin on ABC’s “This Week” Sunday, when the former New Jersey governor was called out for his role in bringing Donald Trump to power and, therefore, the establishment of the future character of the Republican party.The two political analysts discussed Trump’s still strong influence over the GOP even after losing last year’s election. Christie said that by tying themselves to Trump and his continued false claims that the election was stolen from him, Repub

  • Several of Donald Trump's vivid memories of 9/11 lack evidence and don't hold up to scrutiny

    A psychiatrist coined the term "9/11 sign" to refer to those who lied about the event to garner sympathy.

  • Justice Amy Coney Barrett argues Supreme Court isn't 'a bunch of partisan hacks'

    In the wake of a controversial decision on abortion rights, Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett says the highest court isn't politically driven.

  • The Taliban are lying, France's foreign minister says

    The Taliban are lying and France will not have any relationship with its newly-formed government, Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said late on Saturday before heading for talks in Qatar on Sunday to discuss future evacuations from Afghanistan. "They said they would let some foreigners and Afghans leave freely and (talked) of an inclusive and representative government, but they are lying," Le Drian said on France 5 TV.

  • Missouri GOP lawmaker suggests Lincoln Memorial should come down after Robert E. Lee statue is removed in Richmond

    "If we insist on tearing down statues of reprehensible people, let's at least be fair and balanced about it," this Missouri Republican said.

  • Chris Wallace Rips GOP Governor Over Contradictory Stance On Vaccine Mandates

    Kids in Nebraska must be vaccinated against diseases such as chickenpox and measles, but Gov. Pete Ricketts has come out against mandating COVID-19 shots.

  • College students chant 'F--- Joe Biden' at football games

    College football fans have started chanting "F--- Joe Biden!" in the stands during games, and Saturday marked the second weekend of taunts directed toward the president.

  • U.S. pulls missile defenses in Saudi Arabia amid Yemen attacks

    Prince Sultan Air Base, some 70 miles southeast of Riyadh, has hosted several thousand U.S. troops since a 2019 missile-and-drone attack on the heart of the kingdom’s oil production.

  • Trump Skipped 9/11 Ceremonies Because He's 'Not A Decent Human Being,' Says His Niece

    The former president "doesn’t understand anything that doesn’t pertain directly to him," Mary Trump said.

  • Could Texas abortion ban strategy be double-edged sword?

    The unusual legal strategy used to ban most abortions in Texas is already increasingly being employed in Republican-led states to target pornography, LGBT rights and other hot-button cultural issues. While private residents filing lawsuits is a fixture of some arenas like environmental law, some warn that expanding it and applying it to new areas could have a boomerang effect if Democrats were to use it on issues like gun control. When Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the Department of Justice would sue over the Texas law, he said it could become a model “for action in other areas, by other states, and with respect to other constitutional rights and protections.”

  • The abandoned palace of Afghanistan's former vice president is now home to 150 Taliban fighters, NYT documentary shows

    Taliban fighters have moved into the palace of a US-allied Afghan warlord General Dostum, which has a swimming pool, gym, and game room.