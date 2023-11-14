Dubinskyi to be held for 60 days without bail

The Kyiv Pechersk District court on Nov. 14 ordered Oleksandr Dubinskyi, a lawmaker accused of high treason, to be held without bail until further proceedings on Jan. 12, 2024, Suspilne media reports.



Ukraine’s domestic security service says it collected evidence suggesting Dubinsky operated under the alias "Pinocchio" and performed activities benefiting Russia.



Dubinskyi faces up to 7 years in prison if he is convicted.

