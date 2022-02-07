Dublin Appoints New Head Of Human Resources

DUBLIN, CA — The City of Dublin appointed Sarah Monnastes as the city’s next human resources director, Monnastes, who spent the past four years as human resources director for the City of San Ramon, started her new post Monday. She replaces Julie Carter, who retired in May after 24 years of service for the City of Dublin.

Monnastes has 17 years of human resources experience, including for the cities of Walnut Creek, Hayward, and Santa Clara, according to a city news release. In San Ramon, she led a staff of three employees that served a workforce of 268 regular full-time employees, and up to 250 temporary employees. She served as lead negotiator for two bargaining units, where she negotiated long-term structural changes to benefits, ensured all COVID compliance issues, and more.

Monnastes received a masters in industrial and organizational psychology from San Jose State University, and undergraduate degree in psychology with a business minor from Washington State University. She and her husband live in Dublin with three school-aged children.

"I am honored to have been selected to take on this role in the same community in which my family and I live,” Monnastes said in a statement. “I look forward to working with the City Manager, Assistant City Manager, and the rest of the City of Dublin staff to continue the great work they do to make Dublin an amazing City in which to live, work, and play."

