Dublin and Cusco identified as a few of the cheapest travel destinations this winter

Travelers looking for a cheap and cheerful vacation this winter may want to consider destinations like Dublin, Cusco, Peru and Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, identified as some of the cheapest travel destinations for the coming months.
Online booking site CheapTickets has compiled a list of the most affordable vacation destinations for US travelers throughout the off-peak shoulder season in the run-up to spring break, from January to March 31, 2019.
Some of the most affordable airfare options this winter include flights to Cusco, Peru, West Palm Beach, and Iguazu, Argentina.
The cheapest cities for hotels include Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, Stockholm, Sweden and Lexington, Kentucky, while the most affordable vacation packages are Dublin, Ireland, San Juan, Puerto Rico and Isla Mujeres, Mexico.
Here are some of the most affordable travel destinations this winter, according to CheapTickets:
Cheapest vacation packages
Dublin, Ireland
San Juan, Puerto Rico
Isla Mujeres, Mexico
New Orleans, Louisiana
Mazatlan, Mexico
Barcelona, Spain
Key West, Florida
Miami Beach, Florida
Puerto Vallarta, Mexico
Cheapest flights
Cusco, Peru
West Palm Beach, Florida
Iguazu, Argentina
Denver, Colorado
Long Beach, California
Providence, Rhode Island
Tampa, Florida
Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
Jacksonville, Florida
Cheapest hotel locations
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Stockholm, Sweden
Lexington, Kentucky
Bogota, Colombia
Berlin, Germany
Cebu, Philippines
Ubud, Malaysia
Guadalajara, Mexico
Chiang Mai, Thailand