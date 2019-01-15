Dublin and Cusco identified as a few of the cheapest travel destinations this winter

Travelers looking for a cheap and cheerful vacation this winter may want to consider destinations like Dublin, Cusco, Peru and Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, identified as some of the cheapest travel destinations for the coming months.

Online booking site CheapTickets has compiled a list of the most affordable vacation destinations for US travelers throughout the off-peak shoulder season in the run-up to spring break, from January to March 31, 2019.

Some of the most affordable airfare options this winter include flights to Cusco, Peru, West Palm Beach, and Iguazu, Argentina.

The cheapest cities for hotels include Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, Stockholm, Sweden and Lexington, Kentucky, while the most affordable vacation packages are Dublin, Ireland, San Juan, Puerto Rico and Isla Mujeres, Mexico.

Here are some of the most affordable travel destinations this winter, according to CheapTickets:

Cheapest vacation packages

Dublin, Ireland

San Juan, Puerto Rico

Isla Mujeres, Mexico

New Orleans, Louisiana

Mazatlan, Mexico

Barcelona, Spain

Key West, Florida

Miami Beach, Florida

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

Cheapest flights

Cusco, Peru

West Palm Beach, Florida

Iguazu, Argentina

Denver, Colorado

Long Beach, California

Providence, Rhode Island

Tampa, Florida

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Jacksonville, Florida

Cheapest hotel locations

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Stockholm, Sweden

Lexington, Kentucky

Bogota, Colombia

Berlin, Germany

Cebu, Philippines

Ubud, Malaysia

Guadalajara, Mexico

Chiang Mai, Thailand