Dublin and Cusco identified as a few of the cheapest travel destinations this winter

Dublin, Ireland

Travelers looking for a cheap and cheerful vacation this winter may want to consider destinations like Dublin, Cusco, Peru and Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, identified as some of the cheapest travel destinations for the coming months. 

Online booking site CheapTickets has compiled a list of the most affordable vacation destinations for US travelers throughout the off-peak shoulder season in the run-up to spring break, from January to March 31, 2019. 

Some of the most affordable airfare options this winter include flights to Cusco, Peru, West Palm Beach, and Iguazu, Argentina. 

The cheapest cities for hotels include Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, Stockholm, Sweden and Lexington, Kentucky, while the most affordable vacation packages are Dublin, Ireland, San Juan, Puerto Rico and Isla Mujeres, Mexico. 

Here are some of the most affordable travel destinations this winter, according to CheapTickets: 

Cheapest vacation packages 
Dublin, Ireland 
San Juan, Puerto Rico 
Isla Mujeres, Mexico 
New Orleans, Louisiana 
Mazatlan, Mexico 
Barcelona, Spain 
Key West, Florida 
Miami Beach, Florida 
Puerto Vallarta, Mexico 

Cheapest flights 
Cusco, Peru 
West Palm Beach, Florida 
Iguazu, Argentina 
Denver, Colorado 
Long Beach, California 
Providence, Rhode Island 
Tampa, Florida 
Myrtle Beach, South Carolina 
Jacksonville, Florida 

Cheapest hotel locations 
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam 
Stockholm, Sweden 
Lexington, Kentucky 
Bogota, Colombia 
Berlin, Germany 
Cebu, Philippines 
Ubud, Malaysia 
Guadalajara, Mexico 
Chiang Mai, Thailand