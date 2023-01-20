Dublin double-homicide, suicide victims' identities still not released

Two men and a woman were found dead around 2 a.m. Wednesday at a home on the 7300 block of Balfoure Circle in Dublin.

The identities of three people found dead Wednesday morning at a Dublin home in a suspected double homicide and suicide remain unknown.

Dublin police said formal identification of the two men and one woman is being done by the Franklin County Coroner's office.

The bodies were found around 2 a.m. Wednesday inside the family's home on the 7300 block of Balfoure Circle. Dublin police said preliminary indications and investigation showed the deaths were the result of a double homicide and suicide and that there was no ongoing threat to the public.

Police said the bodies appeared to have been inside the home for several days.

Officers had gone to the home after a friend of one of the residents called police to do a welfare check at the house.

It was not immediately known if the identities of those involved in the incident would be released Friday.

