Dublin man admits to conspiring with 2 other white supremacists to attack U.S. power grids

Three men, including a Dublin, Ohio, resident pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court in Columbus to what federal prosecutors say was a domestic terrorist plot motivated by a white supremacist ideology in which they planned to attack power grids throughout the U.S. in an effort to sow unrest and economic instability, and create a race war.

Christopher B. Cook, 20, who records indicate is a resident of the portion of Dublin, Ohio, in Union County, was part of a group of men motivated by a white supremacist ideology who began concocting the domestic terrorism plan in fall 2019, according to prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney's office for the Southern District of Ohio.

Cook, Jonathan A. Frost, 24, who has resided in Katy, Texas and West Lafayette, Indiana; and Jackson M. Sawall, 22, of Oshkosh, Wisconsin, pleaded guilty to one count each of conspiring to provide material support to terrorists, the U.S. Attorney's office in Columbus announced in a prepared release Wednesday afternoon.

The group believed damaging or destroying the nation's electric grid would cost the government millions of dollars, create instability and possibly ignite a race war, prosecutors said.

Each man faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in federal prison at sentencing. No date has been set yet for the sentencing hearing.

Cook, Frost and Sawall had waived their rights to have a grand jury consider the case and instead were charged on Feb. 7 in a bill of information, prosecutors said.

“Three individuals engaged in a disturbing plot to attack our country’s energy infrastructure, damage the economy, and stoke division in our society, all in the name of white supremacy,” Assistant U.S. Attorney General Matthew G. Olsen, who heads the U.S. Department of Justice's National Security Division and the former director of the National Counterterrorism Center, said in a written statement.

“The Justice Department will continue to investigate and disrupt such violent plots, and to hold perpetrators accountable in a courtroom, where the rule of law and the Constitution prevail.”

According to court documents, Frost met Cook in an online chat group in 2019 and shared with him the idea of attacking a power grid.

Within weeks, the two began recruiting others to join in their plan, a process in which Cook asked literary questions and circulated a book list of readings that promoted the ideology of white supremacy and Neo-Nazism, according to court documents.

By late 2019, Sawall — a friend of Cook’s — joined the conspiracy and assisted Cook with online recruitment efforts, operational security and organization, documents state.

As the plot came together, each of the men were assigned a substation or power grid in a different region of the country that they planned to attack with powerful rifles with the intent of knocking out electricity to wide areas, sowing unrest. Prosecutors allege that the three had conversations about how such an attack could cause the power to be out for months, leading to a domestic war — possibly even a race war — and inducing another Great Depression.

In February 2020, the men met in Columbus to further their preparations. It was in Columbus where prosecutors say Frost provided Cook with an AR-47 that the two took to a shooting range to train.

The men were apparently prepared to die for their beliefs, according to court records. While in Columbus, Frost provided Cook and Sawall with so-called "suicide necklaces" filled with fentanyl that they were directed to ingest should law enforcement thwart their efforts.

While in Columbus, prosecutors said in court documents, Sawall and Cook also purchased spray paint and painted a swastika flag under a bridge at a park with the recruitment message, “Join the Front.” The graffiti was the first step in an apparent propaganda campaign that was ultimately derailed during a traffic stop in which Sawall swallowed his suicide pill, but survived, prosecutors said.

Undeterred by Sawall's drastic actions, Cook and Frost traveled together to Texas in March 2020, where Cook stayed in different cities with various juveniles he was attempting to recruit for their plot, court records state.

“Those inspired to commit terrorist acts in the name of hate pose a serious threat to our nation," FBI Cincinnati Special Agent in Charge J. William Rivers said in a written statement. “I am thankful for the Joint Terrorism Task Force and our law enforcement partners who work each day to prevent this type of violence from occurring in our communities.”

