Dublin man sentenced for creating child porn of teen girls

A Dublin man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for sexually exploiting two teenagers and producing child pornography of at least three more.

Timothy W. Wright, 51, received the sentence, which was recommended jointly by prosecutors and defense counsel on the case, in federal court in Columbus on Friday.

Chief Judge Algenon L. Marbley for the Southern District of Ohio also sentenced Wright to 10 years of supervision after his release.

Wright used a hidden camera in his home's bathroom to record pornographic images and videos of two teens, according to the U.S. Attorney's office for the Southern District of Ohio. Investigators found 27 videos and 152 images from the hidden camera on Wright’s phone, according to the U.S. Attorney's office.

Wright also admitted that on numerous occasions, he paid three other teens at least $300 for nude images — which investigators also found on Wright's phone — or to lie nude on Wright's bed while Wright engaged in sexual acts, according to prosecutors.

“Exploiting minors does irreparable harm to the victims and their families,” said Kenneth L. Parker, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio. “Wright’s abuse was especially perverse, and children in central Ohio are safer with him incarcerated for 20 years.”

Wright was arrested in September 2021 and pleaded guilty in June 2022 to producing and possessing child pornography.

In a court document, Wright's defense attorney, Brian D. Joslyn, said Wright was aware of the ages of the victims he had videotaped but was unaware of the exact ages of the individuals he had engaged in sexual activity with. Wright met at least some of the victims on a legal website for adults, Joslyn said.

"Wright was on legal adult websites for which the victims were purporting to also be adults," Joslyn said. "Wright was not seeking to engage in sexual conduct with individuals under the age of consent."

Joslyn also said Wright was sexually abused as a child, and this caused him mental and emotional trauma.

