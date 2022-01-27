Dublin Mayor Meets President, First Lady At The White House

DUBLIN, CA — Dublin Mayor Melissa Hernandez enjoyed a private audience with President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden last week while attending the United States Conference of Mayors in Washington, D.C.

The annual conference is a gathering of mayors from across the country to discuss different approaches to common municipal issues like infrastructure, homelessness, housing, transportation, COVID, and more.

Hernandez met the Bidens at a White House reception for Latino mayors hosted by the First Lady. Hernandez told Patch that the President arrived for an impromptu visit and introduced himself as “Jill’s husband.”

“As the daughter of migrant farmworkers who moved to California to provide a better life and access to education for their seven children, I am honored and humbled to visit the White House as the Mayor of Dublin and the first Latina Mayor in the Tri-Valley,” Hernandez told Patch in an email.

