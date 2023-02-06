Dublin murder-suicide: Autopsy report rules father's death a suicide

Jan. 18, 2023; Dublin, Ohio, USA; Three adults are dead after what Dublin police suspect were murder-suicide shootings. The bodies were found around 2 a.m. Wednesday at a home on Balfoure Circle. Dublin police said in a release, "It appears that the individuals died by firearm and have been deceased for several days."Mandatory Credit: Barbara J. Perenic/Columbus Dispatch

The father of a Dublin family died by suicide in a January suspected murder-suicide at his Dublin home, an autopsy report released Monday shows.

In January, Dublin police said three family members, father Rajan Rajaram, 54, mother Santhalatha Rajan and son Anish Rajaram were found dead inside the family's home on the 7300 block of Balfoure Circle after an apparent murder-suicide.

The cause of death for his family members, 51-year-old Santhalatha Rajan and 19-year-old Anish Rajaram were not released Monday.

Police said last month they could not release information about who may have been the shooter in the incident.

The bodies were found around 2 a.m. on Jan. 18 inside the family's home on the 7300 block of Balfoure Circle. Dublin police said preliminary indications and investigation showed the deaths were the result of a double homicide and suicide.

Rajan Rajaram's autopsy shows a cause of death by gunshot wound to the head and a toxicology report shows no drugs in his system.

Police said last month that the bodies appeared to have been inside the home for several days. Officers had gone to the home after a friend of one of the residents called police to do a welfare check at the house.

The family had lived at the home since 1998, according to records from the Franklin County Auditor’s office. Police have had previous contact with members of the family. According to the police run sheets, Dublin police had been in contact with Rajan Rajaram several times and as recently as December 30, 2022, when he called to report that his phone, laptop, 18 Google accounts and 15 Microsoft accounts have all been hacked. The run sheet shows that dispatchers are unclear whether it was a mental health complaint.

Rajan Rajaram worked as an engineer for Technosoft Corporation, based in Cincinnati.

The couple had one child, 19-year-old Anish, who graduated magna cum laude from Dublin Coffman High School in May 2021 before enrolling at Miami University. University officials confirmed Anish was a sophomore and accounting major in the Farmer School of Business, and an active member of the Kappa Sigma Fraternity and Pi Sigma Epsilon.

"We are devastated by this loss of life," said Alecia Lipton, a spokesperson for Miami University. "Our hearts go out to Anish's family, friends and all who knew him."

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, reach out for support by calling or texting 988 to connect with the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. Those in crisis can call 911.

