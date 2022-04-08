Dublin names Jennifer Klus Ekey as new economic-development director

After nearly a four-month search, the city of Dublin has announced a new economic-development director.

Jennifer Klus Ekey will begin her new role April 27.

Ekey will succeed Colleen Gilger, who resigned Dec. 14 and accepted a position at the Ohio State University, said Andrew Kohn, public-affairs officer for Dublin.

Ekey was one of three finalists, selected from a larger pool of applicants, Kohn said.

Ekey most recently led economic-development efforts for the Clinton County Port Authority, which includes Wilmington Air Park, the highest-volume cargo airport in Ohio, and the city of Wilmington.

“(We look) forward to welcoming Jennifer in her new position. (Ekey’s) passion for economic development and commitment to work for the betterment of our residents, workforce and business community will bring lasting, meaningful, impacts to Dublin,” said Megan O’Callaghan, deputy city manager and chief finance and development officer.

Ekey said she is looking forward to joining an accomplished staff.

“Economic development is a career where you can see the difference your work makes and I’m looking forward to continuing the good work that the Dublin economic- development team has already started,” Ekey said in an April 8 news release from the city.

