Dublin police are cracking down on drivers who rev it up in Bridge Park

Dublin police and the Dublin prosecutor’s office are to continue an enforcement blitz aimed at reducing the occurrence of speeding, reckless driving and excessive vehicular noise in Dublin’s historic and Bridge Park districts.

From July 1 through July 11, Dublin police officers made more than 50 traffic stops and issued more than 20 citations in Dublin’s historic and Bridge Park districts and the Interstate 270 corridor, directly north and above Bridge Park.

The enforcement campaign stems from a growing number of complaints Dublin police received in the spring and early summer from residents and from patrons on restaurant patios in Historic Dublin and Bridge Park, Dublin Police Deputy Chief Greg Lattanzi said July 12.

Since July 1, police have issued citations for speeding, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and reckless operation of a motor vehicle.

The enforcement includes stops and citations for obvious violations, such as revving engines and squealing tires, but police are also observing for vehicles that are simply too loud, absent any other moving violation, Lattanzi said.

“Police have consulted (with the city prosecutor) to outline what instances of unreasonable and excessive vehicle noises can be effectively enforced and prosecuted,” said Rebecca Myers, public information officer for Dublin.

The benchmark, according to city prosecutor Martin Nobile, is that a vehicle emitting a sound at 95 decibels or greater at a distance of 50 feet or less is in violation of Dublin's city code.

Officers use hand-held devices to measure the decibels, Lattanzi said.

“We are finding that some of the vehicles (in the Bridge Park and historic districts) have after-market exhaust systems that can create such levels of noise,” Lattanzi said.

That noise can at times become amplified in what Lattanzi described as “a sound tunnel” when it reverberates between the building fronts, particularly in the Bridge Park district, Lattanzi said.

Sometimes the sound carries from vehicles on the I-270 overpass in Bridge Park and Dublin police have included it in the enforcement campaign, he said.

Officers assigned to the enforcement blitz are not on special duty but rather are officers working “targeted patrols” as part of their everyday, regular patrol shift, Lattanzi said.

Officers on foot patrol are also part of the endeavor.

While the goal of the enforcement blitz is to address the noise violations – a minor misdemeanor – police are not overlooking any incidents of reckless driving in the area, including street racing or drag racing.

Police have received several reports of possible racing described by a witness, but police have not personally observed any incidents of racing, Lattanzi said July 12.

The enforcement campaign will continue through at least the end of July, Lattanzi said.

