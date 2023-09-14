Dublin Police: Incident at bus stop not attempted child luring

Dublin Borough Police Chief Mike Regan sought to soothe a jittery public by confirming that no attempted child luring or attempted abduction occurred Tuesday morning.

On Tuesday, the Dublin Borough Police Department issued an alert that a man had attempted to lure a 9-year-old-boy away from his bus stop at Maple Avenue and Cherry Lane.

"This was cleared yesterday and there was no luring involved nor criminal intent," Regan said. "An update was emailed by the Pennridge School District to the affected areas of the district."

A report was made that a man gestured to the child by waving a red Philadelphia Phillies baseball cap.

Regan also confirmed that he consulted with the Bucks County District Attorney, and that no charges would be filed.

