Dublin police to receive €10m to target street crime

The funds will be made available for police overtime in the Dublin metropolitan area

The Irish Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee, is to announce a €10m (£8.6m) funding package specifically targeted at increasing Garda (Irish police) visibility in Dublin.

The funds will be immediately available to provide 240,000 extra Garda hours to the end of the year.

“Dublin is a great city to live in, work in and visit and I am committed to increasing the number of gardaí on our streets to ensure people feel safe, and to build stronger, safer communities," Ms McEntee said.

“Our recruitment into An Garda Síochána is also gathering pace – and we are on track to have 800 new recruits into the college this year."

Ms McEntee added a Community Safety Plan for Dublin's north inner city is due to be published in coming weeks.

Stephen Termini remains in hospital after he was attacked in Dublin last week

The announcement comes as a US tourist remains in a serious condition in Beaumont Hospital after he was assaulted last week.

Stephen Termini, 57, from Buffalo, New York, is believed to have been kicked and beaten on Dublin's Store Street on 19 July.

Irish broadcaster RTÉ reported that his two sons, Mike and Jesse Rizzuto, landed in Dublin Airport on Friday morning.

They have raised more than $100,000 (£78,000) in funding for his care.

Ms McEntee has said she would be willing to meet with the family if they wished.

Since the attack, three teenage boys, aged between 14 and 16, have appeared before the Children's Court, charged with assault causing harm.

They were all remanded on continuing bail.

In the wake of the attack on Mr Termini the US Embassy in Dublin issued a security alert to its citizens in the Republic of Ireland.

It encouraged all Americans to be aware of their surroundings when travelling in unfamiliar or crowded locations and empty streets, and to avoid walking alone.