Dublin Preschool Targeted By Burglars; $8K Raised For Relief

DUBLIN, CA — Dublin's Resurrection Lutheran Child Development Center preschool lost more than $4,000 in equipment after it was targeted by burglars this week.

But donors raised $8,000 in one day as part of a relief effort for the preschool on the online crowdfunding platform GoFundMe.

"It’s unfathomable," Wazhma Masarweh, preschool director, told KTVU. "I don’t know ... what goes through this person’s mind."



The preschool was burglarized twice in two days, Bay Area News Group reported. The first incident occurred around 9:30 a.m. Sunday. A man was arrested, and stolen items were recovered, but the preschool discovered Tuesday morning that it was hit by another burglary Monday night, the news outlet reported.



GoFundMe fundraiser organizer Courtney Treffkorn, who identified herself as a parent of a student, said the incident was devastating for staff.

Items stolen included iPads, Amazon Fire tablets, furniture, office supplies, diapers and snacks. The church was also vandalized, she said.

The school needed more than $3,500 to install security cameras and to re-key locks.

The crimes were particularly difficult to absorb because the preschool had such a positive effect on families over the years by charging less for child care and earning less in return, Treffkorn said on the GoFundMe page.

"It is very apparent when you visit Resurrection Lutheran Child Development that these teachers do what they do out of love," she said. "They love and cherish the children that they care for."

Dublin Police Services could not immediately be reached for comment on the burglaries.

GoFundMe is a Patch promotional partner.

This article originally appeared on the Dublin Patch