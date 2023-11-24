Dublin riot clean up begins after five stabbed outside school

A clean up is under way in Dublin, in the Republic of Ireland, after rioting following a stabbing in which three children and a woman were injured.

A five-year-old girl is in a critical condition; a six-year-old girl sustained head injuries and the woman is seriously ill, reports RTÉ News.

A boy aged five has minor wounds and has been discharged from hospital.

Police officers were injured and shops, cars and public transport vandalised in the subsequent riots, police said.

The knife attack took place outside Gaelscoil Choláiste Mhuire, a primary school in the city centre, after 13:40 local time on Thursday.

A man in his 40s who was also seriously injured is a person of interest, police said.

Police added that they were not looking for anyone else at this time and were following a definite line of inquiry.

Sources have indicated to the BBC that the man suspected of carrying out the attack is an Irish citizen, who has lived in the country for 20 years.

The head of An Garda Síochána (the Irish police force) Drew Harris told reporters on Thursday night: "We know what happened, but the motive for this is entirely unclear."

Riot police were deployed after disorder broke out in the city centre, near the scene of the attack, including O'Connell Street which is one of Dublin's main shopping streets.

Mr Harris blamed the rioting on a "lunatic, hooligan faction driven by a far-right ideology", who engaged in violence as police tried to protect the scene of the stabbing for investigation.

"There is disgraceful scenes in terms of a major investigation, the maintenance of a scene, the gathering of evidence," he said.

He added he was "drafting in resources" to quell the rioting.

"We ask people to act responsibly, not to listen to the misinformation and rumour that is circulating on social media.

"The facts are being established but the facts are still not clear and a lot of the rumour and innuendo is being spread for malevolent purposes."

In respect of the critically injured girl, Mr Harris said: "The child herself and also her family are going through a terrible ordeal."

'I've never seen anything like this'

Analysis box by Aoife Moore, Dublin reporter

Quiet has fallen over the city but the violence went on into the early hours.

Gardaí aren't able to tell us yet how many people have been arrested but we know that more than 400 officers were deployed in the city centre and some were injured.

As somebody who lives in Dublin, I've never seen anything like this.

People are genuinely on edge, businesses are closed today and buses and the Luas tram aren't running fully.

I don't think Dublin has had a night like this in decades.

In a statement issued late on Thursday night, Ch Supt Patrick McMenamin said that "the significant levels of public disorder, criminal damage and violence was carried out by violent individuals in Dublin city centre".

He said Thursday night's rioting was unrelated to the earlier knife attack.

"It was gratuitous thuggery," he added.

No serious injuries were reported by the public but some police officers were assaulted, he said. None are believed to have been badly hurt.

While the rioting calmed down towards midnight, more than 400 officers remained on patrol in Dublin city centre overnight.

Police cars and buses were among the vehicles vandalised

Irish President Michael D Higgins condemned the attack and the subsequent disorder, which he said "deserves condemnation by all those who believe in the rule of law and democracy".

Speaking on Thursday afternoon, an eyewitness told Irish national broadcaster RTÉ how she and another bystander disarmed a man with a knife.

Siobhan Kearney described the scene as "absolutely bedlam".

Map of Dublin city centre

It is understood that a group of young children were lining up outside their school when a man began a knife attack.

The five-year-old girl was stabbed and seriously injured. She has had emergency treatment.

The injured woman is in her 30s and reportedly works at the school where she was caring for the children.

The six-year-old girl is due to undergo surgery for head wounds.

"This attack has shocked us all, and I have no doubt that the person responsible will be brought to justice," said Ireland's Justice Minister Helen McEntee.

"However my thoughts now are with the innocent children and the woman who have been attacked, their families, and those who are caring for them at this time."