Dublin Schools Drop Masks, Align With State Guidelines

DUBLIN, CA — Masks will no longer be required in Dublin schools starting March 12. The Dublin Unified School District announced Thursday that it will follow the state and county decision to drop the mask policy in K-12 schools.

The state announced that beginning March 12, it would change the mandatory mask policy to a strongly recommended policy. Initially, DUSD said it was going to wait to make its decision after hearing from the Alameda County Public Health Department.

ACPHD announced Thursday that it would align with the state's recommendation and remove the mandate.



As of March 12, indoor masking within the DUSD will not be required, regardless of vaccination status. The district still recommends wearing a mask and will continuing offering them to students and staff.

In a news release sent out Thursday, Superintendent Chris Funk said the district "respects everyones's right" to make a decision on wearing a mask and they anticipate a large majority of students and staff will continue doing so.

"We are not out of the woods, but we are moving in the right direction, and I’m hopeful for what is ahead,"Funk said.

This article originally appeared on the Dublin Patch