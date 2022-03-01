Dublin Schools To Keep Mask Policy For Now

DUBLIN, CA — Although California announced that K-12 schools will no longer need to require masks starting March 11, regardless of vaccination status, the Dublin Unified School District is awaiting guidance from the Alameda County Public Health Department.

As of Monday, there is no change to DUSD’s masking requirement, which requires masks to be worn indoors at school where students are present. The district is also requiring staff vaccinations starting March 30.

“Because local county health departments can still impose stricter masking guidelines, we are waiting for the Alameda County Public Health Department (ACPHD) to review the new guidance and provide recommendations on how they will be applied locally,” DUSD said in a Monday afternoon statement. “We, along with the Alameda County Office of Education (ACOE), expect that announcement in the coming days. The Dublin Unified School District will review the ACPHD recommendations and consult with the ACOE and our union partners before making any potential changes to its current masking policy.”

The Alameda County Office of Education released a similar statement Monday, saying it is awaiting ACPHD guidance.

Many schools around the Bay Area are saying they will lift mask requirements when the state permits them to do so, but San Francisco public schools will continue to require them past March 11.

