Dublin stabbings: Deliveroo rider hit suspect to stop attack

Caio Benicio says he took off his helmet and used it to hit a man who was stabbing children outside a Dublin school

A fast-food courier who saw children being stabbed outside their school in Dublin has described how he helped to stop the attacker.

Brazilian Caio Benicio was riding past the scene in the city centre on Thursday afternoon and stopped to intervene.

He said he took off his helmet and used it to hit the suspect "with all power I have".

Three children and a school care assistant were injured in the stabbing.

It happened outside Gaelscoil Choláiste Mhuire, a primary school in the city centre at about 13:40 local time.

Speaking to Irish national broadcaster RTÉ, Mr Benicio said that when he first saw the struggle he "thought it was a fight with a man and a woman".

"I slowed down my motorcycle to see more closely what's happening," he explained.

'I acted on instinct'

The care assistant had tried to the protect the children from the attacker by using her body as a shield.

The courier said he witnessed the woman being "very, very brave" as she was trying to pull a little girl away from the attacker, but as she did so the suspect grabbed another child.

"So when I saw the knife, I just pull up," said Mr Benicio, adding that he was acting on instinct.

"I took off my helmet to protect myself and use it as a weapon - just hit him in the head with all power I have and he fell down.

"And I hit him and then come other people and start to kick him."

Two of the injured are critically ill, including a five-year-old girl and the care assistant, who is in her 30s.

The knife attack was followed by hours of rioting in Dublin city centre, which left several police officers injured, one seriously.

Mr Benicio has been living in the Republic of Ireland for the past year and works as a fast-food courier for Deliveroo.

His role in stopping the knife attack was first reported in The Journal.

Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Leo Varadkar paid tribute to all those who stepped in to help, saying they "risked their lives to save lives".

He said the school care assistant "threw herself in harm's way" to protect the children, and he described the woman as heroic.

He also pointed out that "those who intervened weren't just from Ireland - they were from other countries as well".

"They are real Irish heroes, whatever their nationality," added the taoiseach.