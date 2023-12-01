Dublin wig shop catering to cancer patients vandalized for 15th time

DUBLIN, Calif. (KRON) — A wig shop in Dublin that caters to cancer patients has been vandalized.

The suspect could not get inside this time, but the business has been a frequent target for thieves.

“They tried to pry this metal out to get the window out,” said Valley Rags and Wigs owner Janie Mecham.

Fortunately for Mecham, her decision to harden her windows is paying off. The suspect who vandalized her business, Valley Rags and Wigs, early Tuesday morning, could not get inside and took off empty-handed.

Still, Mecham says the repairs are costly.

“It’s horrible. You just feel violated,” said Mecham.

A Dublin police officer is investigating the case, Mecham said, and they may have tracked down a license plate number associated with the suspect.

Mecham hopes the crime is solved, unlike others in the past captured on surveillance video. She has been in business for more than 30 years and says her shop in Lamps Plus Plaza has been burglarized or vandalized far too often.

“In the last couple of years, about 15 times,” Mecham said.

What Mecham fears is that one day, a thief will target her shop during business hours when customers are inside — clients who are likely stressed enough.

“We have a lot of cancer patients, and they really need us,” she said. “And we customize the wigs for them to make them look like they don’t have anything on.”

Retail theft is increasing in Dublin. Regarding Mecham’s case, in a statement, the city said:

“Our police department’s crime prevention team is working closely with the business owner and has been over the last several months. While the current matter is under investigation, we are confident that we will be able to identify the individual responsible for the most recent incident.”

“If we think someone’s walking by suspicious, we lock the door. We’ve been locking the door a lot lately,” Mecham said.

