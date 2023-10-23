DuBois found guilty of rape and dispersing obscenity to a minor

Oct. 23—JEFFERSON — After deliberating for nearly eight hours, an Ashtabula County jury found 71-year-old David DuBois guilty of rape and dispersing obscenity to a minor.

Ashtabula County Prosecutor Colleen M. O'Toole, assisted by Assistant Prosecutors Christopher Fortunato and Matthew Hebebrand, won the seven-count indictment against DuBois — six counts of rape and one count of disseminating obscenity to a minor.

The jury heard testimony for three days and found DuBois guilty on Friday after deliberating for close to a full day.

"The victim, now 16, was brave in telling her story, thanks to the law enforcement and medical professionals who make our prosecutions possible, as well as the victim and her family, for having the courage to come forward," O'Toole said in a prepared statement. "Their bravery at great personal and emotional cost sets an example for others to tell their story and come forward."

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Dubois, a resident of Newcomerstown, Ohio, was found guilty on four rape counts, each carrying a life sentence because the victim was under 13 when the rape occurred.

The other two rapes are punishable by 11 to 16.5 years in prison. The defendant will spend a minimum of four life sentences in jail, O'Toole said.

"Our office is dedicated to supporting the voiceless and to building a community to support those who are victimized by domestic violence and sexual assault," O'Toole said. "This is integral to our goal of making Ashtabula County safe."

Common Pleas Judge Marianne Sezon will sentence DuBois after a pre-sentencing investigation is completed.