Dubose murder trial begins

Jun. 1—EATONTON, Ga. — After 31/2 weeks of jury selection and lengthy arguments by attorneys over new defense motions Tuesday, the double-murder trial of Ricky Dubose is set to start today in Putnam County Superior Court in Eatonton.

Dubose is accused of shooting to death Sgt. Curtis Billue and Sgt. Christopher Monica, both of whom worked for the Georgia Department of Corrections. They were assigned to the transportation department at Baldwin State Prison near Milledgeville. Following the murders of the officers, Dubose and his co-defendant escaped from the bus and committed other crimes in both Putnam and Morgan counties before they stole a truck and continued a crime spree that subsequently ended two days later in Rutherford County, Tennessee.

Authorities contend the two officers, who lived in Baldwin County, were shot with their state-issued pistols by Dubose and his co-defendant, Donnie Rowe, who already has been convicted of the crimes of malice murder, felony murder escape, and hijacking of a motor vehicle.

Ocmulgee Judicial Circuit District Attorney T. Wright Barksdale III, who is being assisted in the prosecution of Dubose by Chief Assistant District Attorney Allison Mauldin and Assistant District Attorney Blyne May, is seeking the death penalty in the case.

In the Dubose case, jurors were chosen from Glynn County to hear the testimony and view the evidence presented by the state.

Rowe, meanwhile, was convicted last year by a Grady County jury in Putnam County Superior Court. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

At times Tuesday, defense attorneys for Dubose, including Amber Pittman, the defendant's lead attorney, accused May of launching personal attacks on the defense team.

On behalf of the state, May handled the motions brought by the defense team.

Pittman said the defense had subpoenaed Dr. Marlyne Israelian, who is expected to testify during the trial as an expert witness for the defense team, and Dr. Allison Paganelli, who is expected to testify as an expert witness for the state during the trial. The two doctors specialize in the field of psychology.

Story continues

Ocmulgee Judicial Circuit Superior Court Judge Alison T. Burleson, who will preside over the trial, did not render any rulings concerning any of the motions she heard Tuesday.

One of Pittman's motions concerns expert testimony.

She said any expert testimony must focus on adaptive deficits.

Pittman said Paganelli focused exclusively on areas involving her client.

Based on her report, Pittman said it appears that the state is going to run "roughshod" over this and rely on strengths and not on deficits.

May contended the state would have similar objections to both motions.

The assistant district attorney said what the U.S. Supreme Court said in previous cases was that the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals did not look at adaptive deficits, but instead only looked at restraints, "and that was their focus."

May contends Dubose does not have an adaptive deficit.

He said the defense team doesn't want the state to talk about adaptive deficits.

May said Paganelli looked at the areas and then concluded that he doesn't have a deficit in that area.

"And the defense is taking that as, well, he has an adaptive strength and with adaptive strengths, you can't talk about that," May said. "That's not what this is, judge."

May said Paganelli's report is what it is.

"Judge, quite frankly, this is premature," May said, noting he and other members of the prosecution team don't know what the defense team will present in its case.

The assistant district attorney told Burleson to artificially hand-tie the state without knowing what will happen was premature.

Pittman said for Dubose to be able to present, as well as exercise his constitutional rights, the court must act as the gatekeeper.

"This not relevant; the Supreme Court said it is not relevant," Pittman said. "The Supreme Court said you cannot do this. Otherwise, he is going to be denied even more so ..."

Burleson asked Pittman a hypothetical question.

"Let's just say your expert identifies five areas where he or she believes that Mr. Dubose displays an adaptive deficit," Burleson asked. "And in those same five areas, Dr. Paganelli decides, I disagree. I don't think there is an adaptive deficit there. How is it in your mind that she is supposed to say that in the sort of a box that you're trying to put her in that you say doesn't run afoul more? She just doesn't get to talk about it or she says, look, I examined the same five areas that [another psychologist] looked at and I don't see those as adaptive deficits. He did this right; he did this right; he did this right. I did not see this deficit — that deficit."

Burleson noted that reasonable minds can differ.

Pittman quickly replied that this particular expert witness did not meet the baseline criteria, which are outlined in the Moore case.

The state's expert witness did not testify in Tuesday's hearing, but the defense's expert witness, Dr. Isrealian did.

Testimony is expected to get underway Wednesday morning following opening statements by Barksdale and a representative of the defense team.

Court will convene at 8:30 a.m.

The trial is expected to last at least three weeks.