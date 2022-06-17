Dubose sentenced to death in '17 slayings

Jun. 17—EATONTON, Ga. — Ricky Allen "Juvie" Dubose is the latest inmate in Georgia to be sentenced to death for the crime of murder.

Dubose shot to death Georgia Department of Corrections Sgt. Curtis Bernard Billue and Sgt. Christopher James Monica during an escape from a state prison transport bus on June 13,

2017, in Putnam County.

A jury of six men and six women from Glynn County deliberated nearly three hours Thursday afternoon before returning a unanimous verdict of death against the 29-year-old condemned killer in Putnam County Superior Court in Eatonton.

The double-death sentence, plus 20 years, was imposed against Dubose by Ocmulgee Judicial Circuit Superior Court Judge Alison T. Burleson shortly before 3:30 p.m.

The judge reviewed the verdict of the jurors and then told them, along with the five alternate jurors, that they were allowed to stay in the courtroom for the sentencing procedure or they could leave and board a mini-bus back to Glynn County. All 17 jurors opted to leave the courtroom with the thanks of the court for their service.

Dubose stood with Georgia Capital Defender Attorneys Amber Pittman, Nathanael Studelska, Gerald "Jerry" Word and Shayla Galloway, as Burleson imposed the punishment against him. As was the case throughout the trial, Dubose showed no emotion.

Jurors deliberating Dubose's fate determined there were aggravated circumstances related to the murders of the officers. They both worked in the transportation hub at Baldwin State Prison near Milledgeville. Both men also lived in Baldwin County.

Evidence presented during the 10-day murder trial revealed that Dubose is a member of the Ghost Face Gangsters, a criminal gang that operates in and out of Georgia prisons.

While family members of the slain officers received the justice they had been seeking for their loved ones, others in the courtroom, including his wife, could be seen crying for Dubose. The couple reportedly married some time ago while Dubose awaited trial in the five-year-old double-murder case.

Story continues

Members of the Billue and Monica families embraced several people who joined them in the courtroom gallery to support them. Many of them included employees and officials from the Georgia Department of Corrections, as well as church groups, victim advocates from the district attorney's office, along with District Attorney T. Wright Barksdale III, Chief Assistant District Attorney Allison Mauldin, Assistant District Attorney Blyne May and Putnam County Sheriff Howard R. Sills.

Dubose, who had worn dress slacks, a long sleeve dress shirt and a necktie every day of his trial, was immediately handcuffed after sentencing. He then met briefly with his defense team and was then told to change from his dress clothes into white inmate prison garb before he was placed into the rear seat of a patrol car and taken back to the Georgia Special Management Unit (SMU) prison near Jackson.

He now is among more than 40 men and one woman on death row in Georgia.