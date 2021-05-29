Duchess of Cambridge 'hugely grateful' for first dose of Covid vaccine

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Patrick Sawer
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
The Duchess of Cambridge had her first vaccine dose administered at the Science Museum
The Duchess of Cambridge had her first vaccine dose administered at the Science Museum

The Duchess of Cambridge has received her first Covid vaccination, lending her public support to the drive to inoculate Britain.

The Duchess, wearing a short sleeved white top to make the process easier, was photographed receiving the jab at the Science Museum in London, where an NHS volunteer administered the vaccine.

She wrote on Twitter: “Yesterday I received my first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at London’s Science Museum. I’m hugely grateful to everyone who is playing a part in the rollout – thank you for everything you are doing.”

Latest figures show that 38,871,200 people have received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, with 24,478,052 receiving the second dose. That means a total of 63,349,252 doses of vaccine have been issued since the roll-out began in January.

The Duchess, 39, is the latest member of the Royal family to be photographed receiving the vaccine.

Her husband, the Duke of Cambridge, 38, shared a photograph showing him being vaccinated by NHS staff, also at the Science Museum, earlier this month.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have previously urged people to get the Covid vaccine, saying it is "really important".

Prince William said in February that the uptake had been "amazing" but added: "We've got to keep it going so the younger generations also feel that it's really important for them to have it."

Speaking during a video call with two women who have been shielding since last March because of health complications, the Duchess added: "I hope [the vaccine] comes as a huge relief in the end.

"I know there's maybe the anxiety and the worry leading up to it, but I hope for all of you it will add a bit of normality back to your lives and confidence as well as we go forward into the spring, that would be great."

Recommended Stories

  • British royal Kate gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

    British royal Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, said on Saturday she had received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and paid tribute to everyone involved in the rollout of the inoculation programme. Kate, 39, said she had received the shot at the Science Museum, a prominent tourist attraction not far from Kate's Kensington Palace home in west London. "Yesterday I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at London's Science Museum," she said on the Twitter account she shares with her husband, Prince William, along with a picture of her receiving the shot.

  • Royal Fans Are Getting Flustered About Prince William's Muscles In New COVID Vaccine Photo

    The 38-year-old got his vaccine earlier this week and... has he been working out for the occasion?

  • A couple who is thrifting their wedding decor had a stunning photo shoot in a Goodwill store

    Allison Kelley, who runs the Hey Allie fashion blog, told Insider that she's thrifted her cake topper, bridal jacket, and more.

  • Jennifer Lopez and Diddy Fans Are Hoping for Reunion After the Rapper Posted Sweet Throwback

    The pair dated from 1999 to 2001.

  • Josh Brolin Uses Daughter Westlyn's Toilet While Potty Training Her: 'The Power of Example'

    Josh Brolin and his wife Kathryn Brolin are also parents to Chapel Grace, who was born on Christmas

  • Mariah Carey's throwback pic of 'Rachel' hairdo draws response from Jennifer Aniston

    Carey may have poked fun at how she looked with the iconic cut, but a certain "Friends" star loved it!

  • This universally flattering lipstick sells every two minutes — and it's on sale

    Sales figures for lipstick are on the rise since the CDC announced that vaccinated folks can unmask in most settings.

  • DA won't seek new death sentence against Scott Peterson

    A California district attorney said in a court filing Friday that she won’t seek a new death sentence against Scott Peterson, convicted in 2005 of murdering his pregnant wife. The Stanislaus County district attorney’s office said it would drop efforts to restore the penalty thrown out last year by the state Supreme Court. The DA said the decision was made in consultation with Laci Peterson’s family.

  • Chinese city locks down neighborhood after virus upsurge

    The southern Chinese city of Guangzhou shut down a neighborhood and ordered its residents to stay home Saturday for door-to-door coronavirus testing following an upsurge in infections that has rattled authorities. Guangzhou, a business and industrial center of 15 million people north of Hong Hong, has reported 20 new infections over the past week. The number is small compared with India’s thousands of daily cases but alarmed Chinese authorities who believed they had the disease under control.

  • Archie Looks *Exactly* Like Meghan As A Baby In New Photos

    Two-year-old Archie is looking more like his mom everyday.

  • CDC: 166 million Americans have received at least one vaccine dose

    Three quarters of senior citizens are fully vaccinated and 86% of seniors have received at least one shot.

  • Woman faces backlash after demanding pricey graduation gift: ‘She’s way too entitled”

    She expected the gift to be purchased with a student loan.

  • Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are ‘Full-On Dating’ and Excited About Their Future

    The first great summer 2021 romance has begun.

  • Olympians must sign waiver assuming COVID-19 risk to compete in Tokyo Games

    The International Olympic Committee will require competing athletes to sign a waiver and assume all risk related to COVID-19 throughout the upcoming Summer Olympics.

  • 'We Thought He Was A Family Man': Identity Of Man Who Murdered 85-Year-Old Woman Shocks Relatives

    85-year-old Anna Mae Branson was a multimillionaire businesswoman, described by those who knew her as glamorous and generous. She was beloved in the small community of Madisonville, Kentucky. Who could have wanted to murder her, and in such a vicious manner? On January 13, 2003, an elderly man contacted Madisonville authorities to request a wellness check on his fiancé, Anna Mae Branson. When they searched her home. they eventually found her -- dead on the basement steps. "It appeared first she could have fallen but then upon seeing all the injuries to her body it was obvious Ms. Ann had been murdered," Kelley Rager-Sawyer, an officer with Madisonville PD, told "An Unexpected Killer," airing Fridays at 8/7c on Oxygen. She had many stab wounds in the back as well as defensive wounds, and she had been hit multiple times in the head until it changed shape. There was no sign of forced entry, and the place hadn't been ransacked like a burglary gone wrong. The viciousness of the 85-year-old's death horrified those who knew her. Branson was a beloved local businesswoman who made her millions by owning a Dairy Queen in town, which was a local teen hangout spot. She was known to be generous with her money, lending it to those who needed it, as well as glamorous and effervescent. Recently, she had become engaged to a retired eye surgeon known as Dr. Bob. "The very last thing Anna Mae acted like was an old lady," nephew Jack Branson told producers. The autopsy came in, revealing her time of death was somewhere between 7 and 7:30 p.m. It also confirmed the attack was as brutal as authorities suspected. "She was stabbed 97 times, and she was beaten so badly lot of the stab wounds would have been inflicted post-mortem," Kathy Senter, commonwealth attorney, Madisonville, Kentucky, told producers. So who could have killed her? After clearing her fiancé through his phone records, investigators considered an array of suspects, including as handyman who borrowed money from Branson and a tenant with psychotic tendencies. Through a polygraph test and an ironclad alibi, respectively, the two men were cleared. Then, a tip emerged that changed everything. A call came in from someone who suggested Russell Winstead, Branson's nephew, had killed her. Winstead was a coal mine worker who regularly attended church and had a wife and children. However, the tipster said, he also had an extreme gambling problem and owed Branson quite a bit of money. After searching Branson's residence again, they found her ledger and discovered it was true: Winstead owed Branson close to $100,000. The day before her murder, there was a note adding that he had written her a check for $1,200. They also learned Winstead had visited the casino 236 times in one year, losing hundreds of thousands in cash. When questioned by police, Winstead proclaimed innocence and used his wife as an alibi. She backed his story up, but was shocked to learn the extent of his gambling problem. Investigators also got a warrant to comb through the WInstead residence, finding a burner phone that confirmed Winstead was cheating on his wife with a casino waitress. Still, cheating and gambling doesn't mean someone is a murderer. "When we found out Russell had been living a literal double life, we were shocked, but we felt there was no way Russell had done this. We believed it with all our hearts," Branson's niece-in-law, Mary Branson, told producers. But then Winstead's wife came forward to reveal Winstead coerced her into giving him an alibi and that he actually hadn't come home until later the night of the murder, meaning he was unaccounted for between 7 and 7:30 p.m., the time of the killing. Police went to arrest him, but at this point Winstead had already fled the country. Desperate to find him, the family had him featured on "America's Most Wanted." He was eventually located in Costa Rica, but extradition between U.S. and Costa Rica is tricky. As authorities plotted their next move, they discovered Winstead's father, Earl, had been wiring his son money from Branson's estate so he could live comfortably in Costa Rica. This devastated the rest of the Branson family -- and Earl Winstead was found guilty of seven counts of hindering apprehension and given seven years probation. Finally, in May 2005, Winstead was arrested at a casino in Costa Rica and sent back to the United States, although the U.S. had to agree not to seek the death penalty in the case. "I felt like a burden had been lifted. I knew justice was going to be done," Jack Branson told producers. "[...] We all thought he was a family man, we all thought he was a church-goer." In July 2007, the case went to trial. Prosecutors argued Winstead realized he couldn't afford the $1,200 check he had given Branson, had gone to her home to ask her to tear it up, and when she refused, he had simply snapped, stabbing her and hitting her over the head repeatedly. Russell Winstead was found guilty of murder and first-degree robbery, and was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole. For more on this case and others like it, watch An Unexpected Killer," airing Fridays at 8/7c on Oxygen or stream episodes here.

  • 'Graduation Day for my baby': Jerry Seinfeld, more stars celebrate their graduating children

    Al Roker and his wife Deborah Roberts traveled to Paris to celebrate their daughter's graduation. Take a look at other stars celebrating 2021 grads.

  • Fans are Losing It Over Miranda Lambert's Husband's Instagram from Her Nashville Bar Opening

    This caption! 😭He's such a proud husband.

  • Sarah Jessica Parker Shares Pics from Son James Wilkie's High School Graduation: 'Our Fervent Hope'

    Sex and the City actress Sarah Jessica Parker shared a trio of black and white photos from her oldest's high school graduation on Instagram, Friday

  • John Krasinski Worried If His Marriage to Emily Blunt Was 'on the Line' amid A Quiet Place II Scene

    "Right as I closed the door and before I called action, I thought, 'Did I just put my marriage on the line?'" the actor recalled of shooting a specific scene in the sequel

  • Duchess of Cambridge’s beautiful Boden cardigan is now on sale

    A failsafe wardrobe essential to see you through the seasons.