Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William race each other in land yachts at St Andrews

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge racing in land yachts - Phil Noble/Reuters

It is where they met and fell in love 20 years ago, a place that holds a very special place in their hearts.

On Wednesday the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge returned to the University of St Andrews for the first time in 10 years, reminiscing about the four years in which love blossomed as they lived the student life.

The couple spent a night in St Andrews, Fife, before a series of engagements including a typically competitive land yachting race on a rain and wind-lashed beach and a nostalgic visit to their alma mater.

As they went head to head on West Sands beach, it was the Duke who proved the most determined as he announced: "I want to go faster. I need to make sure I've got the right angle."

As he pulled away from the Duchess, he screamed "wahoo" before narrowly avoiding a head-on collision.

The Duchess of Cambridge - Stephen Lock/i-Images Picture Agency

The Duke duly won, but the couple continued racing, squealing with delight until, to the delight of the Duchess, he got stranded.

"Come on, granddad!" she yelled with glee.

The Cambridges then spoke to students studying geography and art history, the subjects they had read. On the lawn at St Salvator's, the hall where they lived and met as first years, they heard about the Can Do scheme, created to address the mental health challenges students, unable to experience traditional university life, faced.

The couple laughed and joked during the race - Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

The couple joined an interfaith discussion at the university's School of Divinity campus interfaith groups before planting the first tree for the St Andrews Forest, a plan by the university to become carbon neutral by 2035.

They were also able to mark a return to their former university town by enjoying a romantic meal, which was soon disrupted when word of their presence spread.

On Tuesday, the couple went to Forgan's, a restaurant serving Scottish-produced food - and asked for a private seating area.

The Cambridges first met in the university town - Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

A manager, who did not give his name, said: "There was no pomp and ceremony or fanfare. They were very nice and when they left were very complimentary."

The couple later paid tribute to the late Duke of Edinburgh by arriving at a drive-in cinema at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in one of his Land Rovers.

The Duke and Duchess, patrons of NHS Charities Together, hosted NHS staff for a screening of Disney's Cruella in recognition of their work in the pandemic.