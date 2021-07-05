The Duchess of Cambridge self-isolating after COVID-19 contact

Entertainment Tonight Videos

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have tied the knot after dating for more than five years. The pair filed for a marriage license in Oklahoma on July 1, nine months after announcing their engagement. The singers were first confirmed to be dating in November 2015 after meeting on set of 'The Voice.' Stefani was previously married to Gavin Rossdale and they split after 13 years in 2015. The couple has three children together. Shelton was previously married to his first wife, Kaynette Williams, from 2003-2006. He later married fellow country star Miranda Lambert in 2011. Shelton and Lambert went their separate ways in 2015 after being married for four years.