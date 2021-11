The Duchess of Cambridge turns even Alan Carr’s head as she attends Royal Variety Performance

The Duchess of Cambridge arrived at the Royal Variety Performance in a sequined green gown

Comedian Alan Carr told the Duke of Cambridge he was "not hitting on his wife" after complimenting Kate at the Royal Variety Performance.

Greeting the Royals to the 94th annual performance, host Carr said to the duchess: "You look absolutely beautiful."

Addressing the duke, the comedian added: "Sir, I am sure you do not know who I am but I am not hitting on your wife."

Attending Royal Albert Hall on Thursday evening, William and Kate were greeted by the Vice Lord-Lieutenant Colonel Jane Davis OBE as they attended the recording of the show.

Kate was dressed in a floor length green Jenny Packham dress, while William wore a classic tuxedo at the annual charity event held at the Royal Albert Hall for only the third time.

Before the performance, a posy of flowers was presented to the duchess by 10-year-old Poppy Clee and the show programme was given to the duke by 10-year-old Rowan Clarke, who was asked what music he liked by William.

The royal couple were introduced to Giles Cooper, the chairman of the Royal Variety Charity, and Laurie Mansfield, the charity’s Life-President, who hosted the duke and duchess in the royal box.

'It's fabulous it's back, it's a godsend'

Mr Mansfield told PA: "It is fabulous that it is back, doing entertainment for a full audience of 5000 people. It is just remarkable in these times for the charity, it is a godsend."

Last year, the charity event was held at the Blackpool Opera House in front of a virtual audience because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking to the duke, Ian Freeman, treasurer of the Royal Variety Charity, said: "It has been a tricky year for us."

The duke and duchess were entertained by a cast of famous faces, including music from Years & Years, James Blunt, Elvis Costello OBE, Gregory Porter and Anne-Marie.

The cast of the Royal Shakespeare Company’s production of Matilda The Musical, who are celebrating 10 years in the West End, were set to perform at the charity event, as well as the cast of Moulin Rouge The Musical.

Story continues

Cirque du Soleil dazzled the audience with a performance from their latest show Luzia and there was comedy from Judi Love, Bill Bailey, and Josh Widdicombe.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge stand to sing the national anthem from the royal box at the Royal Albert Hall

Former America’s Got Talent contestants The Messoudi Brothers, an acrobatic trio, showcased their act, while The Greatest Showman star Keala Settle performed the film’s signature song This Is Me.

The origins of the Royal Variety Performance date back to 1912, when King George V and Queen Mary agreed to attend a Royal Command Performance at the Palace Theatre in London, in aid of the Variety Artistes’ Benevolent Fund.

Celebrating 100 years of Royal patronage, the Queen wrote a letter to the Royal Variety Charity sending her best wishes for the evening.

The event is staged in aid of the Royal Variety Charity and money raised from the show helps those people from the world of entertainment in need of care and assistance. The Queen is patron of the charity.

The show will be screened on ITV and ITV Hub in December.