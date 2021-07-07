Duchess of Cornwall: I can't wait to get rid of face masks

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Victoria Ward
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
The Duchess of Cornwall
The Duchess of Cornwall

The Duchess of Cornwall has revealed she is looking forward to ditching her face mask, telling a Welsh college student “I can’t wait to get rid of these”.

Her comment came as the Government prepares to remove the legal requirement to wear a mask indoors.

The proposal has prompted much debate, with health charities and unions warning that people will be put at risk if the rules are scrapped.

The Duchess and the Prince of Wales were visiting the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama.

On arrival, the Duchess told William Pearson, who is studying for an MA in advanced opera performance, “I can’t wait to get rid of these” as she touched her mask.

The owner of Llanerch Vineyard, Ryan Davies, with the Duchess of Cornwall - Photo by Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images
The owner of Llanerch Vineyard, Ryan Davies, with the Duchess of Cornwall - Photo by Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Among those urging Boris Johnson to maintain legal requirements around face coverings on Wednesday was Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, who suggested the Prime Minister was trying to "wish away" the practical problems that will come with a possible 100,000 coronavirus infections a day.

Sir Keir told the Commons: "We should open up in a controlled way, keeping baseline protections such as masks on public transport, improving ventilation, making sure the Track and Trace system remains effective, and ensuring proper payments for self-isolation.”

Grant Shapps, the Transport Secretary, said he would be "very relaxed" if any bus and train operators in England continue to require passengers to wear face coverings from July 19.

"If you're travelling on the Underground and it's pretty packed, and the wearing of a face covering may well be helpful to increase confidence,” he said.

Mandatory masks in airports

Airports are considering new bye-laws to make masks mandatory, despite plans to lift all restrictions.

Travellers who refuse to wear them without good reason could face fines if the airports go ahead with the move although it would be a civil rather than a criminal offence.

The airports point to recommendations by the International Civil Aviation Authority on the need for face coverings and the decision by UK airlines to continue to require mandatory masks on passenger flights.

Penalties would range from fines to a maximum of five years in prison, although this is reserved for the most serious offences where the safety of passengers was threatened.

The airports are awaiting guidance from the Department for Transport before deciding how to proceed but would only be able to impose civil sanctions.

A source said: “We are keen face masks remain in terminal buildings but how to enforce it is difficult.

“We are looking at ways to do it including bye-laws. The airlines have come out strongly in making it mandatory so we need to coordinate our response. If we cannot mandate it, it will certainly be strongly advised.”

Meanwhile, the Unite union said masks should be mandatory in bank branches to keep staff safe, while Dr Katherine Henderson, president of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine, said that face masks may still be needed in A&E departments to "keep people safe".

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Costco Is Getting Rid of This at the End of the Month

    Costco has been an indispensable one-stop shop for many people during the COVID pandemic, allowing families to stock up on food and other essentials in bulk as they hunkered down at home. To keep its customers safe, Costco introduced many COVID-related changes in stores, like making masks mandatory, enforcing social distancing, and even getting rid of its famous free samples. But now that vaccination rates have increased and COVID case numbers have gone down, Costco is getting rid of some of the

  • Portugal posts over 3,000 new COVID-19 infections

    Portugal reported more than 3,000 daily coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours for the first time since February, data showed on Wednesday, as authorities pondered further measures to bring under control a worrying surge in infections. Wednesday's 3,285 new cases, a nearly 40% jump from the same day last week, brought the total number of infections in Portugal, a country of just over 10,000 million, to 896,026 since the pandemic started. Nearly 90% of cases in Portugal are of the Delta variant.

  • ‘Loki’ Episode 5 Recap: You Want Lokis? You Get Lokis!

    Once upon a time, anything was possible in Journey Into Mystery, which makes it an apt moniker for this absolutely wonderful, penultimate episode of Loki Season One

  • 2 bodies found inside ‘mangled’ car that teen couple disappeared in, CA officials say

    “I can’t believe I’m going to be burying my son.”

  • In Myanmar, the military and police declare war on medics

    Hidden away in a Myanmar monastery, this safe haven had sprung up for those injured while protesting the military’s overthrow of the government. In Myanmar, the military has declared war on health care — and on doctors themselves, who were early and fierce opponents of the takeover in February. Security forces are arresting, attacking and killing medical workers, dubbing them enemies of the state.

  • WHO warns Coronavirus rising in eastern Mediterranean region

    Coronavirus infections have been on the rise in the 22 countries of the eastern Mediterranean region after two months of steady decline because of increased international travel, low protection and limited vaccination, World Health Organization officials said Wednesday. The region, which includes the Gulf, North African and Asian countries, has registered over 11 million infections and over 220,000 deaths since last year. Ahmed Al-Mandhari, regional director of the WHO, said another spike is likely in the summer months as countries struggle to keep their borders open and their economies active.

  • Saudi official in U.S. for talks on Yemen, Iran, Khashoggi

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Saudi Arabia's deputy defense minister on Tuesday became the highest-ranking Saudi envoy to visit Washington since Joe Biden became president in January, and held talks with senior officials on the Yemen war and threats from Iran. The minister, Prince Khalid bin Salman, is the younger brother of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the country's de facto ruler, who is accused by U.S. intelligence of approving a 2018 operation in which Washington Post columnist and Saudi dissident Jamal Khashoggi was killed, an allegation denied by Saudi Arabia.

  • After deal, Egypt releases ship that had blocked Suez Canal

    Egyptian authorities announced the release Wednesday of a hulking shipping vessel that had blocked the Suez Canal for nearly a week earlier this year. The Ever Given left the canal's Great Bitter Lake, where it had been held for over three months amid a financial dispute. The development came after its Japanese owner, Shoei Kisen Kaisha Ltd., reached a settlement with canal authorities over a compensation amount following weeks of negotiations and a court standoff.

  • Moderna begins Phase 1/2 trial for experimental flu vaccine

    Shares of Moderna Inc. were down 0.6% in premarket trading on Wednesday after the company said it began dosing patients in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating an experimental seasonal flu vaccine. The study is expected to enroll 180 adults and test a vaccine candidate against Type A and Type B influenzas. Moderna has one authorized product, its COVID-19 vaccine, and is using similar mRNA technology to test out other vaccines. Moderna's stock has soared 123.3% so far this year, while the S&P 50

  • Parent 'Hood actress Suzzanne Douglas dies at 64

    The star of the US sitcom was also known for the Netflix crime series When They See Us.

  • Jim Bob, Michelle Duggar speak after TLC cancels 'Counting On' amid Josh Duggar's child porn charges

    TLC has canceled the reality show "Counting On" following Josh Duggar's indictment on child pornography charges earlier this year.

  • What Not to Say to Your Therapist (According to a Therapist)

    1. “I Agree With You Completely.”McInnis tells us that saying things like “You’re so smart!,” “I agree with you completely!” or “Everything worked out perfectly because of you!” can detract from the therapy...

  • Disappearance of Missouri teen still a mystery nearly two decades after she went missing from public pool in July 2004

    The 15-year-old was last seen leaving the pool area on July 6, 2004.

  • More bodies found in Florida condo tower collapse, first funeral held

    SURFSIDE, Fla. (Reuters) -Search and rescue teams pulled the remains of eight more victims from the ruins of a Florida condominium tower on Tuesday, able to penetrate deeper into the site after demolition of a fragile section that had remained standing. With a confirmed death toll now of 36, 109 people who may have been inside Champlain Towers South when it fell on June 24 are still considered missing. "I ask all of you around the world who continue to follow this story, please keep these victims in your hearts and prayers," Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told a news conference.

  • College Football Star Ladarius Clardy Dead at 18 After More Than 50 Shots Are Fired at His Car

    "This case cannot go unsolved," Escambia County Sheriff Chip W. Simmons said at a July 1 press conference. "There's a family that's grieving, there's a community that's grieving."

  • Illinois woman held down by police, forced to strip naked

    “When they pulled me over, they didn’t really explain to me, they just pulled me out of my car,” Ariel Harrison said. The McDonough County Sheriff’s Office in Illinois is facing fierce criticism after a 31-year-old Black mother of three was held down inside a jail cell and forcibly stripped naked in front of male officers. Ariel Harrison, who is partially blind, had just left a liquor store and was driving around Macomb County on Oct. 26, 2019, when she was pulled over by police for allegedly driving recklessly.

  • Search Is Underway for 23-Year-Old Hiker Who Has Been Missing for 5 Days in Montana Forest

    Tatum Morell last spoke to her mom around 8 p.m. on Thursday night, the same day she set out on a hike

  • Sun Valley's airport is so overrun with private jets arriving for 'summer camp for billionaires' that the FAA had to delay incoming planes

    As the rich and powerful descend on Sun Valley, Idaho, for the annual Allen & Co. conference, the local airport is getting overrun with air traffic.

  • Letters to the Editor: ‘Stupidity’ on Ky gun law; foster families desperately needed.

    Letters to the Editor: “It is hard to believe this kind of stupidity.”

  • Missing Georgia boy’s body found on Florida beach, officials say. ‘Horrible accident’

    “Of course, this is not the outcome we would have wanted.”