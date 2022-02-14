Duchess of Cornwall tests positive for Covid

Duchess of Cornwall - Matt Dunham/WPA Pool/Getty Images

The Duchess of Cornwall has Covid-19, Clarence House has confirmed.

The Duchess, who is triple vaccinated, is self-isolating after testing positive for the virus.

It comes four days after the Prince of Wales tested positive for his second dose of coronavirus.

A spokesman for Clarence House said: "Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Cornwall has tested positive for Covid-19 and is self-isolating.

"We continue to follow government guidelines."

The Duchess had continued with her programme of public engagements at the end of last week, as she continued to test negative for the virus. That result has now changed, with her programme for this week currently being reviewed.

Prince Charles - TRISTAN FEWINGS/AFP/Getty Images

The Prince and Duchess are believed to have last seen each other on Wednesday night, when they attended a British Asian Trust evening engagement.

Prince Charles tested positive on Thursday as part of a routine test, having experienced no symptoms previously.

He was compelled to cancel an away-day in Winchester, while the Duchess pressed on with engagements to a sexual assault referral centre in London, a community kitchen, and a domestic abuse charity in Aylesbury.

Those who attended the events have now been notified of the Duchess's test result as a precautionary measure.

The news will increase concern for the Queen, who saw the Prince of Wales in person at Windsor Castle on Tuesday, two days before his positive Covid test.

Buckingham Palace has declined to confirm Her Majesty's testing status. She is due to be working at Windsor Castle this week on virtual engagements via video link.