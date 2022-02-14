Duchess of Cornwall tests positive for Covid

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Hannah Furness
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall
    Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall
    Second wife of Charles, Prince of Wales
Duchess of Cornwall - Matt Dunham/WPA Pool/Getty Images
Duchess of Cornwall - Matt Dunham/WPA Pool/Getty Images

The Duchess of Cornwall has Covid-19, Clarence House has confirmed.

The Duchess, who is triple vaccinated, is self-isolating after testing positive for the virus.

It comes four days after the Prince of Wales tested positive for his second dose of coronavirus.

A spokesman for Clarence House said: "Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Cornwall has tested positive for Covid-19 and is self-isolating.

"We continue to follow government guidelines."

The Duchess had continued with her programme of public engagements at the end of last week, as she continued to test negative for the virus. That result has now changed, with her programme for this week currently being reviewed.

Prince Charles - TRISTAN FEWINGS/AFP/Getty Images
Prince Charles - TRISTAN FEWINGS/AFP/Getty Images

The Prince and Duchess are believed to have last seen each other on Wednesday night, when they attended a British Asian Trust evening engagement.

Prince Charles tested positive on Thursday as part of a routine test, having experienced no symptoms previously.

He was compelled to cancel an away-day in Winchester, while the Duchess pressed on with engagements to a sexual assault referral centre in London, a community kitchen, and a domestic abuse charity in Aylesbury.

Those who attended the events have now been notified of the Duchess's test result as a precautionary measure.

The news will increase concern for the Queen, who saw the Prince of Wales in person at Windsor Castle on Tuesday, two days before his positive Covid test.

Buckingham Palace has declined to confirm Her Majesty's testing status. She is due to be working at Windsor Castle this week on virtual engagements via video link.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Spectators Flout Cheering Ban During Ice Dancing at 2022 Winter Olympics

    Spectators at the ice rhythm dancing competition during the 2022 Winter Olympics on Saturday flouted the cheering ban implemented at the Games.

  • How to grow a "pizza garden" in Denver with help from DUG

    It's not too early to start thinking about gardening.What's new: The "Grow a Garden" program from Denver Urban Gardens is now available to everyone.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What to know: DUG's program is designed to provide fresh produce to lower-income families, but it is expanding to 1,500 organic garden seed kits this year, director Linda Appel Lipsius tells us.The kits — which come with gardening guides — are themed with vegetables and herbs

  • Benedict Cumberbatch's top 10 movie performances, ranked

    The list includes Cumberbatch's performances in blockbusters like "Doctor Strange" as well as his early films like 2010's "Four Lions."

  • Re-Watch Some of the Most Mesmerizing Olympic Ice Dancing Performances So Far

    A world record was set during the rhythm dance portion of the ice dancing figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, setting the bar high as ice dancers went big for their first performances.

  • Why trash isn't getting picked up in Denver

    Denver's new trash collection schedule is off to a rough start.Driving the news: Resident complaints are piling up as trash pickups are skipped on scheduled days.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The city is asking for patience as it works out the kinks of the new system.It advises residents to allow an additional 24 hours before reporting missed collections.Context: Starting in January, the city consolidated routes to move trash pickup to four days a wee

  • Winter Olympics recap: Erin Jackson makes history in speedskating; US men's hockey beats Germany

    Sunday's action began with the debut of women's monobob. Team USA then got a win for its men's hockey team and Erin Jackson made speedskating history.

  • Sen. Roger Marshall questions Biden’s mental health, suggests annual cognitive test

    Marshall’s comments came in response to a question from a Fox News host asking his opinion as a medical doctor. Marshall’s medical specialty is obstetrics.

  • Jessie James Decker says she wants to see 'more women on the radio' in country music

    The singer and songwriter told Insider that she misses the days of country stars like Shania Twain, Martina McBride and Faith Hill.

  • Our 20 Best Sunday Dinners for Two

    This healthy dinner recipe comes together in record time thanks to quick-cooking shrimp. Who says a quick, easy dinner can't feel luxurious? This lobster ravioli recipe takes less than 30 minutes to make.

  • These are the best places to watch the upcoming rocket launch on the Eastern Shore

    The next Antares launch scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 19, from Wallops Island may be visible throughout the Mid Atlantic region and possibly the East Coast of the United States.

  • What you missed at the Olympics: Erin Jackson wins gold, snow wreaks havoc with schedule

    The Winter Olympics weren't ready for actual snow.

  • BookLovers: 7 new novels you’ll want to read right now

    Daley lists 7 new fiction novels to help you get through this cold winter.

  • Dubai committee to weigh in on Emirati billionaire's estate

    A special judicial committee has been appointed to weigh in on potential legal disputes over the estate of Emirati billionaire Majid Al Futtaim, seen by many as a key pillar of Dubai's tourism and economic growth. Al Futtaim, whose eponymous company operates more than two dozen malls across the region, rose from working as a bank clerk to creating a $16 billion dollar business empire. The Financial Times first reported over the weekend that Dubai’s ruler had appointed the committee amid reports of discord among his 10 heirs.

  • At Olympics, the line between photo and painting can blur

    Add to that the unremitting scenes of dynamic motion that the Olympics provide — dramatic backdrops, unexpected moves, impossibly fit bodies performing at the height of their capacities — and you have a recipe for the arresting collision of news and aesthetics, of photography and art. In short: Through the eyes and lenses of Associated Press photographers who are training their eyes on the arenas of competition at the Beijing Games, sometimes true magic can happen. Photography is sometimes called “painting with light.”

  • Fans Are Going Crazy For Netflix's "In From The Cold"

    The reactions are anything but cold.View Entire Post ›

  • Joe Burrow thinks Bengals are a young team that can play in multiple Super Bowls

    A disappointing ending to Super Bowl LVI hasn’t shaken Joe Burrow‘s confidence in the Bengals. Burrow said after the game that the Bengals can keep their top players together for years to come and get back to the Super Bowl, more than once. “We’re a young team, so we’d like to think we’ll be back [more]

  • Jill Biden turns Valentine's Day into lesson for 2nd graders

    Jill Biden has turned Valentine's Day into a lesson for second graders. The first lady and longtime teacher had Washington elementary school students design Valentine's Day hearts that are hanging in the East Wing of the White House. Twenty second graders from Aiton Elementary School and their teacher, Alejandro Diasgranados, will tour the White House on Monday and see their “heart work” on display, Biden's office said.

  • Do players get extra money for playing in and winning the Super Bowl?

    Playing and winning in the Super Bowl doesn't just bring a level of prestige — it can mean extra money for the teams and players who get there.

  • Are you on a blood thinner? If so, here are things you need to know

    Blood thinners reduce the body’s ability to form clots, although they don’t really change the viscosity of blood.

  • Finns console Japan captain after quarterfinal Olympic win

    As players gathered at their respective blue lines to honor their opponents following the game, Michelle Karvinen of Finland immediately noticed Japan captain Chiho Osawa growing emotional across the way. Karvinen for a moment put aside the joy of Finland advancing to the Olympic women's hockey semifinals after a 7-1 win Saturday that eliminated Japan.