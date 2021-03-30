Thank goodness for foodbanks, says Duchess of Cornwall

Victoria Ward
·4 min read
Duchess of Cornwall - Eddie Mulholland/AFP
Duchess of Cornwall - Eddie Mulholland/AFP
Coronavirus Article Bar with counter
Coronavirus Article Bar with counter

The Duchess of Cornwall has thanked volunteers at a food bank, telling them: "Thank goodness people like you are around."

As she was shown around the Fitzjohn’s foodbank in Lewes, East Sussex, the Duchess expressed surprise that such a relatively affluent town needed such a service.

"Goodness, I’m very surprised, having lived here all my young life," she said. "I thought Lewes sounded an unusual place for a foodbank, but it just goes to show."

She told the volunteers it was a "treat" to be back in the area, having grown up in the village of Plumpton, just six miles away.

Earlier, the Duchess hailed Britain’s pharmacists as unsung heroes of the pandemic during a visit to a chain founded by Ugandan Asian refugees.

She thanked pharmacists and support staff for staying open when many services closed and heard tales of how tough it had been for some facing the wrath of angry, panic-stricken customers during lockdowns.

"I’ve been told by many people that at times it’s been difficult but you’ve struggled through it and given a wonderful service too. So thank you very much indeed," she told staff.

Camilla train&#xa0; - Scott Garfitt/PinPep/Rail Delivery Group/PA
Camilla train - Scott Garfitt/PinPep/Rail Delivery Group/PA

The visits marked the Duchess’s first official engagements in East Sussex since May 2019. She travelled by train from London Victoria to Haywards Heath, thought to be the first time a member of the Royal family has travelled on a regular passenger train service since the beginning of pandemic.

"I’m absolutely delighted to be here. Sussex is where I was brought up," she told members of the Chotai family, which founded the chain of 77 pharmacies employing 1,000 people across Britain in Uckfield in 1979 after fleeing Uganda.

Mark Donaghy, a pharmacist and professional development manager at the chain, told the Duchess their workload had increased three-fold overnight at the start of lockdown as patients rushed to get medication, fearing it would run out. He also said customers had taken out their anger and anxieties on staff.

During the visit she toured the company’s 15,000 square metre automated warehouse, which from April to October runs solely on solar energy generated from 925 panels in the building.

Camilla pharmacy - Eddie Mulholland/AFP
Camilla pharmacy - Eddie Mulholland/AFP

She was also shown how the warehouse team has moved from a manual to an automated system, with the first installation in Britain of Weasel robots which move pharmaceutical drugs around the building.

"This is an extraordinary place," she said. "It’s like a fairground ride."

At Fitzjohn’s, based at Christ Church just outside the town centre, the Duchess heard how the foodbank catered for around 49 households per week, with between 15 and 25 per cent more people using the service during the pandemic, many of whom have lost their jobs.

The Duchess was shown through the church by Roz Bassford, chair of the foodbank, who told her they had "not had to buy a tin of beans for a year" thanks to the generosity of the local community and the regular action food drives.

She also met Tracy Cheeseman, who volunteers for the foodbank but has also used the service herself on and off for several years.

Camilla foodbank - WPA POOL/GETTY IMAGES
Camilla foodbank - WPA POOL/GETTY IMAGES

Ms Cheeseman, one of the Lewes Mayor’s Covid Heroes, explained which ingredients go into the bags each week, telling the Duchess that for Easter some extra vouchers were being added, which the Duchess said was "wonderful, a lovely idea".

"Thank goodness people like you are around," the Duchess told her.

The Duchess also met Belinda Crawford, a trustee and volunteer from the Lewes Open Door charity, which runs a weekly lunchtime drop-in from the church for local homeless and vulnerable people.

"Thank you all for the brilliant job you are doing here," the Duchess told them. "I can see the work here has been absolutely invaluable.

"I’m so glad I could come and see you all. It’s always a treat to come back to Sussex."

Neil Fisher, the church secretary, gave the Duchess a church leaflet as a memento. He told her that the work undertaken by the volunteers was "so necessary, especially in these times and even in an apparently prosperous town such as Lewes".

Recommended Stories

  • Cargill Agrees to Sell Stake in World’s Top Sugar Trader

    (Bloomberg) -- Cargill Inc. agreed to sell its 50% stake in the world’s largest sugar trader to its Brazilian partner Copersucar SA as the closely held U.S. agricultural giant shifts focus to its food processing and meat businesses.The deal to offload its stake in Alvean, which handles about a fifth of the world’s sugar shipments, was signed on Tuesday, the companies said in a statement, confirming an earlier Bloomberg report. The transaction is subject to approval from antitrust authorities.The sale marks Cargill’s exit from the global sugar-trading business and comes about six years after partnering with Copersucar in a venture led out of Geneva trading offices. The Minneapolis-based company has been pivoting to food processing and meat when agricultural commodity traders have struggled in recent years to make money.With Cargill’s exit, Alvean may evaluate potential strategic partners that could add value to the business, according to a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because the information is private. The sugar trader will also seek to bring in an independent board member, according to the person. Alvean accounted for about 20% of the global sugar trade in the 2019-20 season.The transaction follows a similar move by rival Archer-Daniels-Midland Co. Bunge Ltd., which formed a joint venture with BP Plc for sugar and ethanol, also said it plans to exit the business eventually. Louis Dreyfus Co. still has a sugar-trading desk, but in February it announced the sale of its Brazilian sugar and ethanol mills to Raizen SA, the South American nation’s biggest producer.(Updates with companies’ confirmation of the deal in the second paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • If Minimum Wage Increased as Much as Wall Street Bonuses, Workers Could Be Making $44 an Hour

    How does $44 an hour sound for a job that doesn't require a college degree or acquiring tens of thousands in student loan debt? That's what the federal minimum wage would be today if it had increased...

  • Experts Reveal the Right Way to Sort Your Laundry Before Cleaning and Our Minds Are Blow

    All the best tips and tricks to treat your clothes with care.

  • ‘Worst restart of my life’ ends Rhodes’ day in second place

    Ben Rhodes had a shot at Martin Truex Jr. on the final restart, but after missing a shift, he ended his day with a second-place finish.

  • Andra Day, Regina King and John Legend Set for Guild of Music Supervisors Awards (EXCLUSIVE)

    Regina King, Angela Bassett, Connie Britton, Tony Shalhoub, Marin Hinkle, Savan Kotecha, Tony Hawk, Michael McDonald and Foloke Olowofoyeku have been named as presenters for the 11th annual Guild of Music Supervisors Awards. The April 11 ceremony, which will be hosted virtually this year, will also include performances by Golden Globe best actress winner Andra […]

  • Sugar Land 95: Discovery leads to new curriculum at FBISD

    After the remains of the 'Sugar Land 95' were discovered on FBISD property, local officials built a cemetery to honor their lives.

  • Biden's stimulus looks bigger than the New Deal, economics professor says

    "We've never done this," professor Leonard Burman said of Biden's spending, saying that FDR's New Deal spending was "way too small" for that crisis.

  • Ursula von der Leyen snubbed world leaders' plea for pandemic response

    Divisions over the EU’s vaccination crisis have been laid bare after Ursula von der Leyen refused to sign up to a call by more than 20 world leaders for a new global pandemics plan. The European Commission president’s name was notably absent from the list of signatories backing calls for an international treaty. The list included EU leaders such as Angela Merkel, Emmanuel Macron, and Charles Michel, the European Council president, as well as Boris Johnson. Other leaders of EU countries, including Mario Draghi of Italy, Pedro Sanchez of Spain, Mark Rutte of the Netherlands, as well as the leaders of Greece, Romania and Portugal, put their names to the call to prevent “isolationism and nationalism” when facing pandemics. “Indeed the Commission was informed of the op-ed and the scope of the Treaty on Pandemics but chose not to co-sign,” an EU official said. Mrs von der Leyen’s snub to the call for “universal and equitable access to safe, efficacious and affordable vaccines,” and a global settlement similar to that forged after the Second World War will raise fears she intends to pursue a hardline stance on vaccine export bans.

  • Seth Rogen ‘corrects’ comments he made about Emma Watson ‘storming off’ set

    ‘It was a s***ty situation,’ actor said

  • India pushes ahead with coronavirus vaccination drive to head off new surge

    Asli Bai Sayat, 72, had to travel for two hours on a camel cart to get her first coronavirus vaccine shot in the Indian desert state of Rajasthan but she may not have to go so far for the follow-up dose. After a slow start, India is picking up the pace of its immunisation campaign, simplifying the process, opening more vaccination centres and turning to social media as it tries to head off a new surge in infections that has brought the highest tallies of daily cases and deaths in months. More than 3.2 million people got vaccinations on a single day last week, one of the world's highest rates, and health authorities around the country are calling for more doses as demand picks up and supplies in some places dwindle.

  • Brussels tries to freeze UK out of quantum and space projects

    Brussels has moved to freeze British companies and researchers out of major quantum and space research projects, amid fears they could pass on trade secrets to non-EU powers. The UK negotiated associate membership of the flagship Horizon Europe research programme after Brexit but the European Commission only wants EU members to be able to participate in the sensitive sectors. The commission said the move, which also affects Israel and Switzerland, was necessary because of the sector’s “global strategic importance”. Quantum involves superfast computers and has uses in security and defence. The Telegraph understands that Brussels is anxious that intellectual property in the sensitive and highly competitive sector could be passed to rival countries and companies. An EU diplomat said: “You can’t just put the UK and Switzerland in the same box as China and Iran”.

  • Outrage grows over police custody death in Mexico

    Outrage grew in Mexico and El Salvador as Mexican authorities said Monday that an autopsy of a Salvadoran woman who died in police custody confirmed that police broke her neck. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador flatly said that Victoria Esperanza Salazar was murdered by police in the Caribbean resort of Tulum. Victoria Esperanza Salazar let out a scream Saturday afternoon as a female police officer knelt on her back to cuff her hands behind her.

  • Meritor (MTOR) Secures 15.9M Euros for Developing E-Powertrain

    Meritor (MTOR), along with Danfoss Editron and Electra Commercial Vehicles, to develop a revolutionary solution for heavy-duty vehicles with more battery space and extended range.

  • Celebrity Fashion Destination In-House to Launch in April

    The e-comm destination for celebrity-, athlete- and tastemaker-led brands is home to 15 brands from The Weeknd, Wiz Khalifa and Daniel Patrick.

  • Ever Given, the massive ship blocking the Suez Canal for 6 days, has been partially freed

    After being stuck since Tuesday, the Ever Given was refloated before dawn on Monday. The operation to clear the Suez Canal, however, is not complete.

  • Joey Logano wins historic NASCAR dirt race at Bristol Motor Speedway

    Logano held off Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Denny Hamlin on a late-race restart sprint to win the first dirt track Cup race in more than a half century.

  • Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz Movie ‘Being the Ricardos’ Rounds Out Cast With Tony Hale and More

    “Being the Ricardos,” an upcoming movie about the relationship between “I Love Lucy” stars Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, has added several names to the call sheet. Ahead of the start of production in Los Angeles this week, Tony Hale, Alia Shawkat and Jake Lacy have joined the cast of the Amazon Studios film. As […]

  • Gunmen kill elected official, policeman in Kashmir attack

    Gunmen killed an official of India’s ruling party and a policeman in disputed Kashmir on Monday, police said. None of the rebel groups that have been fighting against Indian rule since 1989 immediately claimed responsibility. Police officer Sudanshu Verma said militants fired at a municipal office in northwestern Sopore town during a meeting of local councilors.

  • Court to hear bid for new defense of Kentucky abortion law

    The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear an appeal from Kentucky's attorney general, who wants to be allowed to defend a restriction on abortion rights that lower courts had struck down. The underlying issue in the case, to be heard in the fall, is a blocked Kentucky law that abortion rights supporters say would have effectively banned a standard abortion method in the second trimester of pregnancy. Following a lawsuit by abortion providers, a trial court permanently blocked the law, finding it would have made it impossible to perform the abortion procedure known as dilation and extraction.

  • Cathie Wood’s ETFs Ditch Ownership Caps, Add SPAC Warning

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood has spent months defending Ark Investment Management from critics who say the money manager has too much cash tied up in too few stocks. The firm’s latest move is handing them fresh ammunition.In a filing late last week, Ark altered the prospectuses for its exchange-traded funds to remove clauses limiting its exposure and concentration risks.The changes eliminate a 30% cap on how much of each fund’s assets could be invested in the securities of a single entity, and a 20% limit on the amount of a company’s shares an ETF could own.It also introduced language acknowledging funds may buy into blank-check firms and noting the risks of buying shares in special-purpose acquisition companies that haven’t yet decided what businesses they’ll own. The ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (ticker ARKQ) last week bought shares of a SPAC backed by tennis star Serena Williams.These are eye-catching changes for Ark, founded by Wood in 2014. Concerns have swirled around the New York-based firm in recent months after a stellar year saw ETF assets surge at one point to more than $60 billion. Ark invests in companies involved with disruptive trends, which mean it has a limited pool of targets in which to deploy that money.“It seems like they’re willing to take on more single-stock risk if they truly believe in a company,” said Mohit Bajaj, director of ETFs for WallachBeth Capital. “It’s truly active management.”Testing the LimitIn February as its flagship product, the Ark Innovation ETF (ARKK), peaked, the firm controlled 20% or more of at least three companies, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. This was spread across several funds, so didn’t yet test the 20% cap that’s now removed from prospectuses.In addition to deleting the general limits, the March 26 filing removed caps on ownership of depositary receipts, rights, warrants, preferred securities and convertibles.A representative for Ark didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.The adjustments come on the eve of Ark’s first new ETF launch in two years. The ARK Space Exploration ETF (ARKX) is due to begin trading on Tuesday, according the firm’s website.In a nod to the kinds of concentration risk some investors fret about, the new ETF’s second-biggest holding will actually be another Wood product -- 6.1% of the fund will be invested in Ark’s 3D Printing ETF (PRNT).“When you have a situation where the risk is concentrated and there is a lot of leverage in the system, it creates even bigger risks,” said Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak + Co.(Updates with ARKX fund information in final paragraphs, analyst comment)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.