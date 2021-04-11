Duchess of Cornwall's relative accuses wife of lying about her age when they married - denying him the chance of more children

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Crystal Jones
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mr Villiers&#39; late mother was a cousin of Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall
Mr Villiers' late mother was a cousin of Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall

An aristocrat and relative of the Duchess of Cornwall has accused his wife of lying about her age in an ongoing divorce battle, which he claims denied him more children.

Charles Villiers, 58, has been embroiled in a six-year divorce case that has so far played out in five different courts and before twelve judges.

The couple, who share 25-year-old daughter Clarissa, married in 1994 and Charles has said he believed his wife to be 35 at the time.

He has made various claims of dishonesty from his ex wife in court, the most serious of which was when he accused her of bigamy, which she vehemently denied.

As part of the ongoing legal battle, he now claims to have unearthed new evidence on one of his wife's previous marriage certificates which would mean she was in fact 40 when they tied the knot, according to the Sunday Times.

Mr Villiers told the newspaper: "Most of my friends were in their thirties at the time, with wives of similar age and additional children kept appearing for them.

"I couldn't understand what the problem conceiving additional children was. Now I know.

"I'm left in the situation that my wife might still try to claim millions of pounds off me, soley owing to the fact that we were married when, arguably, she married me under false pretences as I believed she was in her thirties, not in her forties in 1994, almost past child-bearing.”

Mr Villiers went on to state that his wife did not wish to celebrate milestone birthdays, which he found "bizarre", before adding: "If it was a genuine error made in the creation of a marriage certificate document, not one word of explanation has ever been offered to me by Emma in 27 years."

An electoral role registers Mrs Villiers as being born in 1958, which would make her current age 62, and 35 when they married.

Charles was married to Emma for 18 years and shared his seven-bedroom Scottish manor before the relationship soured
Charles was married to Emma for 18 years and shared his seven-bedroom Scottish manor before the relationship soured

An exasperated Supreme Court judge said in March: "This has been a case where love has turned to hatred to an extraordinary degree" with "hours" being wasted "picking over ancient grievances."

Mr Villiers' late mother was a cousin of Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, making him a second cousin to the Royal.

The bitter divorce battle has so far cost the Scottish aristocrat Mr Villers up to an estimated £10,000 a week in legal fees.

The pair were married for 18 years and shared his seven-bedroom Scottish manor and loch and ten acres of land before the relationship soured and she moved to London.

Emma then filed for half of his £35milion family trust fund - which Mr Villiers' states is for his daughter and any future children he may have.

In 2015, the High Court in London ordered Villiers' to pay his wife £5,500 per month but he has not done so and has continued to take the fight to the Supreme Court.

Judge Mostyn ruled in March that Mr Villiers is in debt and should not have to pay up. He now hopes to have the marriage annulled without any financial settlement at Dumbarton Sheriff Court.

Mrs Villiers legal representatives did not respond to requests for comment.

Recommended Stories

  • Jennifer Lopez's Latest Instagram Post Is Fueling New Speculation About Her Relationship Status

    J.Lo might be sending a subtle message.

  • Mom dies in road-rage shooting with her young daughters in the car, Texas family says

    Police are searching for the driver of the other vehicle.

  • 'Matrix' star Carrie-Anne Moss says she was offered a grandma role 'literally the day after my 40th birthday'

    The 53-year-old actress spoke to Justine Bateman about aging in Hollywood.

  • Hit-and-run crash in Florida kills New York federal judge

    A Florida woman who claimed she is Harry Potter fatally struck a federal judge visiting from New York and seriously injured a 6-year-old boy after swerving her car onto a sidewalk, officials said. Nastasia Snape, 23, is charged with vehicular homicide and other felonies for Friday's crash that killed District Judge Sandra Feuerstein, 75, who served in the Eastern District of New York since 2003. The boy, Anthony Ovchinnikov, was taken to the hospital, but his condition Sunday could not be determined.

  • The White House Releases Official Kamala Harris Portrait And It’s Stunning

    The perfect portrait was captured by Lawrence Jackson, chief photographer for the vice president On Friday, the White House released the official portraits for both President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, and believe us when we say Harris’ portrait is downright stunning. And we have Lawrence Jackson, chief photographer for the vice president, []

  • Las Vegas pushes to become first to ban ornamental grass

    A desert city built on a reputation for excess and indulgence wants to become a model for restraint and conservation with a first-in-the-nation policy banning grass that nobody walks on. Las Vegas-area water officials have spent two decades trying to get people to replace thirsty greenery with desert plants, and now they're asking the Nevada Legislature to outlaw roughly 40% of the turf that's left. The Southern Nevada Water Authority estimates there are almost 8 square miles (21 square kilometers) of “nonfunctional turf" in the metro area — grass that no one ever walks on or otherwise uses in street medians, housing developments and office parks.

  • Game of Thrones couple triumph in battle ... against conservation officials

    Game of Thrones stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie have won a battle to build a new moat wall at their home, despite Historic England saying it could lead to the loss of ancient remains and artefacts. The celebrity couple feared a garden would slide into the moat at their farmhouse in Suffolk after part of the existing 6ft wall collapsed. They said the collapse was putting structural pressure on a small footbridge across the moat and other parts of the wall were suffering “significant lean”. The actors, both 34, asked for permission to carry out urgent repairs, including building a new wall with a concrete core “to ensure the long-term stability and safeguard against future problems”. However, conservation body Historic England raised concerns that the work could lead to the loss of ancient remains and artefacts. The heritage organisation cited a 2019 study that said the 15th-century house and its grounds had “a high potential for medieval and post-medieval archaeology”.

  • Florida cops who responded to a noise complaint at house party 'cowered away' after finding out their boss was a guest

    Police officers in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, were responding to a noise complaint at a party when they were told their boss was a guest.

  • 'I hate this home now:' California couple finally changes the locks on their dream house after previous owner refused to leave for over a year

    Myles and Tracie Albert bought their home with cash in January 2020. But the seller used a legal loophole during the pandemic to remain in the house.

  • SNL’s Hilarious ‘Iceberg That Sank The Titanic’ Skit Is Required Viewing

    "Oh my God, they're gonna make a movie about this."

  • Prince Philip put Land Rover hearse he designed himself at heart of funeral

    The Duke of Edinburgh’s coffin will be carried through the grounds of Windsor Castle in a modified Land Rover that he designed for the occasion himself. The funeral will take place next Saturday at 3pm, following a short procession in which the Prince of Wales and senior members of the Royal family will follow the coffin on foot as it is driven to St George’s Chapel. The Queen will not take part in the procession. It will be a royal funeral like no other, with Royals adhering to Covid-19 guidelines by wearing masks throughout the ceremony and maintaining social distancing. A Buckingham Palace spokesperson confirmed that it would not be a state occasion, in accordance with the Duke’s wishes, but a ceremonial royal funeral in line with the Queen Mother’s funeral in 2002. Her Majesty gave final approval to the plans, which “very much reflect the personal wishes of the Duke" who died peacefully at home in Windsor Castle on Friday morning. Who are the 30 guests likely to attend Prince Philip's funeral?

  • Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness Celebrate 25th Wedding Anniversary: 'We've Only Just Begun'

    Hugh Jackman met Deborra-Lee Furness on the set of her Australian TV series Correlli, and they wed in April 1996

  • Student loan forgiveness: What $10,000 in cancellation would look like by U.S. state

    As the president mulls Democrat calls to cancel up to $50,000 in federally-backed student loan debt via executive order, a new analysis shows how $10,000 in forgiveness would affect borrowers in each U.S. state.

  • Defense presenting 'a stronger case than many even expected' in Chauvin trial: Abrams

    Dan Abrams, Terri Austin and Pierre Thomas weigh in on the Derek Chauvin trial on "This Week."

  • Controversial lawn decoration ignites battle within neighborhood: ‘Why would you do this?’

    Ah, homeowner's association drama. The post Controversial lawn decoration ignites battle within neighborhood: ‘Why would you do this?’ appeared first on In The Know.

  • Mrs. World Gives Up Crown & Speaks Out After Being Arrested for Snatching Tiara Off Mrs. Sri Lanka

    “I will always stand up for what I believe is right,” former Mrs. World Caroline Jurie said

  • Matt Gaetz thought he could 'do what he wanted' with women's nudes, a colleague said. That's not how it works.

    When Florida passed a bill that would ban nonconsensual pornography, only two lawmakers voted against it. One of them was Rep. Matt Gaetz.

  • Kris Jenner Says Daughter Kourtney Kardashian Has Tried to Fire Her as Her Manager '3 or 4 Times'

    Kardashian-Jenner family matriarch Kris Jenner has managed her kids’ careers since the start

  • How Epidemiologists Are Planning to Vacation With Their Unvaccinated Kids

    Families are facing a dilemma this year: They are itching to take a summer vacation, but their kids are not vaccinated. What to do? The mental gymnastics involved in answering this question are exhausting. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Our decision-making is clouded by unanswered questions about immunity, virus mutations and what case numbers will look like in the summer. The most conservative approach would be to wait a while longer and see how things shake out. But people are burned out from lockdowns, and vacation venues are selling out. At this point, all we really want to know is: What can we do this summer? So we asked epidemiologists and other public health experts — a pretty cautious group — what they are planning for their own summer vacations. Here are a few takeaways. First, figure out what feels safe. Does the thought of getting on a plane make you feel queasy? Or are you itching to be 35,000 feet in the air? Each family must figure out its own appetite for risk, the experts said. Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser for COVID-19, said in an interview Monday that he is hoping to have “a little family reunion” in the summer with his adult daughters, after everyone gets vaccinated, “if things calm down the way I think they will.” “One of them I haven’t seen in over a year. The others I haven’t seen in almost a year. I think that’s going to be my big plan in July,” Fauci said. Even among experts, there is some uncertainty about the summer. Jennifer Nuzzo, lead epidemiologist for the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, is planning to travel domestically this year with her family — though they have held off on picking a spot as they gather information on what locales might pose more or less danger of exposure. In her “exposure budget” she said she was prioritizing risks that had a clear benefit to the health and development of her kids, who are 4 and 7, such as visits with extended family. The health of your family members is also a big consideration. “We are very conservative as far as our risk level,” said Tara C. Smith, a professor of epidemiology at the Kent State University College of Public Health in Ohio, who will be vacationing with younger relatives who are not yet eligible for vaccination and have health conditions. It is not clear why some kids get very sick from COVID and others do not, she said, and the possibility of a COVID infection is “not something that I want to deal with just because we tried to go and have some fun.” After weighing the options, she and her family decided to drive out of state and stay at a hotel near a beach that will not be packed with visitors. If you are still trying to figure out what kinds of risks you are willing to take, an online risk calculator can help. Is it safe to travel? Although the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has spent the better part of a year discouraging nonessential travel to prevent further virus transmission, recently the agency announced that fully vaccinated people can now travel safely on mass transportation, including planes, in the United States. But at a White House news conference announcing the new guidance, CDC officials hedged, saying they would prefer that people avoid travel because of the rising number of coronavirus cases, even though domestic travel is considered “low risk” for those who are fully vaccinated. Most of the experts we spoke with plan to drive to their destinations, in part because their children are not vaccinated. Sadie Costello, an occupational and environmental epidemiologist at the School of Public Health at the University of California, Berkeley, has two road trips planned: a camping trip with friends where the adults are vaccinated and the kids are not, and a family trip to a rental vacation house with a private pool. “It’s a balance between COVID safety and mental health,” said Costello, who has two children, ages 10 and 14. If your family does decide to fly, take precautions to lower the risk of getting infected. While traveling, make sure that everyone in your group 2 and older wears a mask, stay 6 feet away from people outside your household, avoid crowds and wash your hands frequently or use hand sanitizer. The CDC recommends that all unvaccinated people get a COVID test one to three days before any trip and again three to five days after it is over. They should also self-quarantine for seven days after a trip if they get tested and for 10 days if they do not get tested, the agency said. Shorter flights where passengers remove their masks less often for snacks or drinks are most likely safer, the experts said. “The few instances of documented transmission on airplanes were long flights,” said Dr. Arthur L. Reingold, head of the epidemiology division at the University of California, Berkeley, School of Public Health. The experts we spoke with are not planning to travel abroad, in part because cases continue to surge in many part of the world and because there are strict protocols for reentering the United States. Where should you stay? You don’t necessarily need to sequester in your hometown, go camping or rent a house with a private pool like you might have done last year — although those are all fine, lower-risk options. Hotels or resorts can be safe for families, too, provided that you ask yourself a crucial question: Can you take the right precautions and keep distance between your family and other people while you are there? Think about the various spots within a hotel or its surroundings where you or your family would be most likely to get infected, suggested Dr. Abraar Karan, an internal medicine physician at the Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School. It might be in a crowded elevator, an indoor restaurant or the lobby. If you are traveling with people who are not fully vaccinated, try to avoid these areas as much as possible, he said. Whitney R. Robinson, an associate professor of epidemiology at the Gillings School of Global Public Health at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, is hoping to vacation in South Carolina this summer with relatives she has not seen for more than a year — provided that case numbers are low. She plans to do mostly outdoor activities during the trip and said she and her kids, who are 2 and 6, will avoid indoor dining or long, lingering meals. But Robinson has already started imagining other potential scenarios: If it rains, for example, they can gather indoors but will open all the windows. When indoors, “I’ll probably try to wear masks and have my kids wear masks,” she said. If you’re staying at a resort and plan to use a kids club that provides child care and organized activities, be sure to ask a lot of questions beforehand, the experts advised. Ideally, you would want the kids to wear masks, play in small groups at least 6 feet apart from one another and spend most of the time outdoors. “It’s similar to a school environment — but with the big difference that it’s bringing together people from totally different networks from all around the world,” Robinson said. “Personally, it’d be a ‘no’ from me.” Do you need masks while vacationing outdoors? If you are outdoors in a crowded place where your family cannot maintain 6 feet of distance from people outside your household, wearing a mask is still a good idea for your kids and yourself, too, even if you are fully vaccinated. But if you are outdoors and can maintain distance from other people, the risk of infection is very low if you choose not to wear a mask outdoors, regardless of whether you are vaccinated or not, the experts said. “If you’re more than 6 feet from somebody outdoors, I don’t think your mask is going to make that much of a marginal difference at that point, because the risk is already so low,” Karan said. “The pool is a question mark,” Smith said, adding that most of her vacation will be spent at the beach. “If it’s very crowded, we won’t be going into it.” What if you need to change your mind? All the experts we spoke with said you should be prepared to pivot if infections are on the rise. “Surges may result in more restrictions,” which could be local or more widespread and could affect mass transit, said Karen Edwards, chair of the department of epidemiology and biostatistics at the University of California, Irvine. “If you are set on travel that would include flying to specific destinations, including international destinations, then I would be prepared to change those plans and have a backup that would still give you and your family a much-needed break and change of scenery,” she added. Nuzzo agreed that everyone should be aware of the possibility of a fourth surge, but she remained optimistic. “My mental picture of the summer is that we’re going to be in a much better place than we are now,” she said. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Man slams girlfriend after discovering her ‘unbelievably bad’ secret behavior: ‘Something’s not right with her’

    The husband was "shocked" after finding out what she had done from his Facebook account.