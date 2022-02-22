Duchess Kate makes rare solo visit to Denmark

American City Business Journals

The Kohl’s collaboration with actress and entrepreneur Reese Witherspoon’s clothing and home goods brand Draper James debuts this week at more than 500 stores across the country. Witherspoon’s 100-piece-plus southern-inspired line, Draper James RSVP, will be featured in store-in-store locations at the department store, some located in prime real estate adjacent to dedicated Sephora shops. CEO Erin Moennich told Glossy that for Draper James, new customer acquisition is the main goal of the partnership, which is set to last at least until the end of this year.