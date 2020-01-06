Duchess Kate Middleton steps into 2020 with stylish fedora hat originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Just a few days ahead of her birthday, Duchess Kate stepped out for her first appearance of 2020 in high style.

The Duchess of Cambridge was seen Sunday wearing a chic plum coat paired with Stuart Weitzman knee-high boots while attending a St. Mary Magdalene church service.

She topped the look with a striking blue Hicks & Brown fedora hat that featured feathered detailed just above the rim.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends Sunday service at the Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham estate on Jan. 5, 2020, in King's Lynn, England.

Duchess Kate has been known to don great toppers, and her latest look has further added to that.

She will turn 38 on Thursday, and it looks like she is already celebrating in style.