Duchess Kate Middleton wears floral face mask, sparkly shoes and sporty sneakers for baby bank visit

Duchess Kate stepped out and about in high style as she made a private visit to Baby Basics UK in West Norfolk, a charity that supports new mothers and families in need.

On Tuesday, she was spotted in a video wearing a belted floral green maxi dress from Boden's Spring Summer 2019 collection, a black Lele Sadoughi headband and crisp white Superga UK sneakers.

PHOTO: The Duchess of Cambridge was spotted wearing Boden's Viola Maxi Shirt Dress for a private visit to Baby Bank UK in West Norfolk. (Boden)

The Duchess of Cambridge was later seen in a totally different look as she headed to Baby Basics UK in Sheffield.

As she helped unpack donations for Baby Basics UK before talking to parents about how baby banks have provided them with invaluable support, she wore a white button-down Suzannah London dress paired with hard-to-miss sparkling pumps by Tabita Simmons and a pink Amaia floral print face mask.

According to Kensington Royal, Duchess Kate has brought together 19 British brands and retailers to donate over 10,000 new items to more than 40 baby banks across the UK.

"Over recent months, I have heard from families who have been supported by baby banks through the most difficult of times and I have been deeply moved by their stories," Duchess Kate said in a statement surrounding the initiative. "Having somewhere to turn to for support is important for all families, and baby banks work every day, up and down the country, to provide immediate, tangible and practical help for parents and carers when they are most in need."

PHOTO: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, wearing a face mask, talks to a family supported by Baby Basics during a visit to Baby Basic UK & Baby Basics Sheffield, Aug. 4, 2020, in Sheffield, England. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

She continued, "Baby banks are driven by incredible volunteers, demonstrating the power of community spirit in supporting families and coming together to raise the next generation. Thanks to the generosity of the companies taking part in this initiative, baby banks across the UK will be able to support even more families through this particularly challenging time."

Following Tuesday's affairs, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge went for a surprise visit to Nessa's arcade in Barry Island in Wales on Wednesday, where they enjoyed laughs and playing games together.

For the royal couple's visit, Duchess Kate was seen wearing a belted floral dress designed by Emilia Wickstead along with a pair of Castañer espadrilles.

Prince William and Kate have visited Barry Island where they joined in with children playing at an amusement arcade. They royal couple also spoke with local business owners about the impact Covid-19 has had on the seaside resort.#PrinceWilliam #KateMiddleton #BarryIsland pic.twitter.com/RbRBLOpC5g — The Royal Family Channel (@RoyalFamilyITNP) August 5, 2020

The mother of three accessorized the look with a personalized gold Daniella Draper necklace.

This isn't the first time Duchess Kate has worn her summer-ready Emilia Wickstead dress. In 2019, she wore while attending the RHS Garden Wisley and paired it with nude-toned pumps.

