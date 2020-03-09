Duchess Kate recycles festive red coat for Commonwealth Day services

Just last week Duchess Kate recycled a chic cream coat, and now she's back it with another recycled piece.

To celebrate Commonwealth Day 2020, which honors the 54 countries across the Commonwealth, she donned a red Catherine Walker coat dress along with a matching top hat and pumps.

Her statement-making topper was the same one she wore for Christmas Day service in 2018, and it was perfect for Monday's festivities.

PHOTO: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends the Commonwealth Day Service 2020 at Westminster Abbey, March 9, 2020, in London. (Dan Kitwood/Getty Images) More

Rewinding back to 2018, Duchess Kate accessorized the coat with similar burgundy gloves and a clutch. However, she wore a brooch and hatband along with her former ensemble.

PHOTO: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend Christmas Day Church service at Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham estate, Dec. 25, 2018 in King's Lynn, England. (Samir Hussein/Pool/Getty Images) More

In addition to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attending this year's Commonwealth service, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan also made their first appearance alongside their in-laws since announcing their resignation as senior royals.

