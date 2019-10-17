Duchess Kate retraces Princess Diana's steps, delivers powerful speech during Pakistan trip originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Prince William and Kate, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, put a spotlight on children and family Thursday as they wrap up their five-day tour of Pakistan.

William and Kate, the parents of three young children, traveled to Lahore and visited SOS Children's Villages, an organization that provides a home to over 150 girls and boys.

During their visit, the duke and duchess attended a festive birthday party, complete with cake and presents, for three kids helped by the organization.

🎂Wishing a very happy birthday to Iman (12), Ibrahim (6), and Daniyal (8)!@SOSChildrenPK #RoyalVisitPakistan pic.twitter.com/v46Rb0gZWB — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 17, 2019

Kate, wearing a traditional cream-colored shalwar kameez, delivered her first speech on the Pakistan tour, about the importance of family.

“We have been really moved and touched by what we have seen, and by the happy home you have made,” she said. “I’m aware that many of you have experienced extremely difficult times in your lives. But it is inspiring to see how you have used your strength and positivity to help transform the lives of so many young children here.”

(MORE: Prince William and Kate arrive to Pakistan reception in an auto rickshaw)

"Being here in Pakistan this week, William and I have seen on several occasions how family is at the heart of your culture. Parents, children, aunts, uncles, grandparents all play important roles. You have reminded us exactly what family means. You have shown us too that it is not simply a term that describes the relationship between blood relatives. Instead it describes those special bonds we share with those who make us feel safe and supported. It is the quality of those relationships that matters," Kate continued.

PHOTO: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visit SOS Children's village during their royal tour of Pakistan, Oct. 17, 2019, in Lahore, Pakistan. (Peter Nicholls/Pool/Getty Images) More

"Here, women who were once vulnerable, now play the most vital of roles as mothers and it is most heartening to see that you are not doing this alone," Kate said later in her speech.

(MORE: Prince William and Kate arrive in Pakistan for royal trip that will pay homage to late Princess Diana)

While in Lahore, William and Kate showed their athletic sides by taking part in cricket, the national game of Pakistan.

The royals played at the National Cricket Academy with boys and girls from underprivileged backgrounds.

William and Kate's visit to Lahore was also a chance for them to retrace the steps of William's late mother Princess Diana of Wales.

PHOTO: Diana, Princess Of Wales visits the Shaukat Memorial Hospitalin Lahore, Pakistan, with Imran Khan, left, and Jemima Khan, May 22, 1997. (Tim Graham Picture Library/Getty Images) More

The couple spent time at the same Shaukat Memorial Hospital that Diana visited in May 1997, just months before her death in Paris.

While in Lahore, William and Kate also visited the Badshahi Mosque, the second biggest mosque in Pakistan.