Duchess Kate together with the Danish Crown Princess on the second day of her visit in Copenhagen

The Hill

The United Kingdom on Tuesday announced its first round of sanctions against wealthy Russians and Russian banks. Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Parliament that the sanctions target Rossiya, IS Bank, General Bank, Promsvyazbank and the Black Sea Bank, along with wealthy individuals Gennady Timchenko, Boris Rotenberg and Igor Rotenberg, CNBC reported.The individuals will have their bank accounts in the U.K. frozen and will not be allowed to...