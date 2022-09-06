Duchess Meghan 'thrilled' to be back in the UK with Prince Harry
Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan are back in the United Kingdom for a five-day visit to promote their charities.
Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan are back in the United Kingdom for a five-day visit to promote their charities.
Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has made her first speech in Britain since she and Prince Harry quit as working royals two years ago. Delivering a keynote speech to the One Young World summit on Monday, Meghan spoke of her self-doubt as “the girl from Suits” when she attended the same youth event in 2014 alongside world leaders and humanitarian activists. The duchess, formerly known as Meghan Markle, was best known for her acting role in the TV drama “Suits” before she married Harry.
The Duchess of Sussex has spoken of her frustration at people believing she was “lucky” Prince Harry chose to marry her, saying she had always wanted to retort: “Well I chose him too.”
She paired them with a knit Anine Bing top for an appearance at an Invictus Games event in Düsseldorf, Germany.
First it was Meghan's turn in the spotlight. Today, it is Prince Harry's.
"I never had anyone to sit with at lunch," the Duchess of Sussex recalled in the latest episode of her Archetypes podcast
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly took a commercial flight to the United Kingdom this weekend after backlash about their use of private jets.
"It just feeds into this idea that you're waiting for someone to tell you that you're good enough," the Duchess of Sussex told Mindy Kaling on a new episode of Archetypes
The Duchess of Sussex joined Prince Harry in Germany on Wednesday to kick off the one-year countdown for the international sporting event for wounded servicemen and women. Meghan Markle stuck to neutral tones for her outfit today—see all the best photos here.
They have barely had a fond word to say about royal life since they left it. Their privacy was invaded, her unhappiness unheeded, his security requests ignored. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, it is said, were all but imprisoned in a golden cage in which men in grey suits stood in their way and their own family was jealous of their success.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly declined Prince Charles' invitation to visit him in Balmoral.
A friend of Prince Charles says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle face being "frozen out" by the rest of the royal family during their trip to the U.K.
Fans can't help but point out the same thing about her outfit.
Queen Elizabeth continues to experience mobility issues.
Kate Middleton was photographed driving around Windsor after the move to Adelaide cottage with her children Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4.
Jennifer Lawrence gave her first in-depth interview since welcoming her first child in February to Vogue, and the actress tactfully spoke about motherhood for the first time.
The Dancing with the Stars pro explained that she’s still taking things one day at a time after celebrating four years of sobriety
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex traveled to Düsseldorf as part of their visit to Europe this week
After working at the beauty retailer for years, I've found budget-friendly items from Fenty Beauty, Tower 28, Rare Beauty, Clinique, and Supergoop.
The new Omicron-boosters are here but we should rethink the interval period to maximize their effectiveness
Many young NYC transplants are planning to return to their parents' houses as the median Manhattan apartment rent rises to $4,100 a month.