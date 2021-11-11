Duchess of Sussex accused of writing letter to her father knowing it could be leaked to the press

The Duchess of Sussex is being accused of drafting a letter to her father that she claimed in a court case was private correspondence, knowing that it may be leaked to the press. British tabloid "The Mail On Sunday" is looking to overturn a recent court decision that it breached Meghan’s privacy by publishing portions of the letter. Holly Williams reports.

