Duchess of Sussex was advised by Palace aide to include details of father's ill-health in letter, court hears

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Victoria Ward
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Duchess of Sussex - Chris Jackson/PA
Duchess of Sussex - Chris Jackson/PA

The Duchess of Sussex was advised by a Kensington Palace aide to include a reference to her father’s ill health in a letter she sent him that was later obtained by the Mail on Sunday, the High Court has heard.

However, Jason Knauf, her former communications secretary, has insisted that despite offering Meghan that specific advice, he was not a co-author of the letter and as such, had no wish to become a party to ongoing legal proceedings.

The copyright does not belong to the Crown either, the court heard, as it emerged that lawyers representing the Keeper of the Privy Purse, on behalf of the Queen, had confirmed they “did not consider the Crown to be the copyright owner”.

The case returned to court on Wednesday as both sides continued to thrash out outstanding issues over the newspaper’s publication of the “personal and private” letter the Duchess sent to Thomas Markle, her estranged father.

Associated Newspapers, owner of the Mail on Sunday, questioned why it had taken Mr Knauf so long to declare that he had no specific input in drafting the letter, an issue that has dominated legal argument for several months.

Jason Knauf was the communications secretary to both the Sussexes and the Cambridges, and is now chief executive of the Royal Foundation - Dominic Lipinski/PA
Jason Knauf was the communications secretary to both the Sussexes and the Cambridges, and is now chief executive of the Royal Foundation - Dominic Lipinski/PA

The only outstanding bone of contention on the copyright claim had been whether the Duchess was the sole owner of an electronic draft of the letter, having previously admitted that she sought guidance from others, including Mr Knauf and her husband, Prince Harry.

The Duchess successfully sued Associated for breach of privacy and copyright relating to the publication of five articles featuring extracts of the letter in February 2019.

In January, she won a summary judgment, a legal step negating the need for witness evidence, in relation to the privacy claim and the bulk of the copyright claim.

Lord Justice Warby has now been asked to grant summary judgment in relation to the remaining parts of the copyright claim, as her lawyers argued that Associated’s case questioning the ownership of copyright “has been shown to be completely baseless”.

The Duchess had previously revealed that when drafting the letter, Mr Knauf, a close confidante who is now chief executive of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Royal Foundation, "provided feedback" in the form of "general ideas" .

Associated suggested that she sought professional advice because she knew it would be made public and that it was intended for use as part of a media strategy to enhance her image.

Lord Justice Warby had acknowledged that the issue was not clear cut and would have to be tested at trial.

However, in a letter dated April 6, Mr Knauf’s solicitors confirmed that he had “never” considered himself an author of the electronic draft, did not own any copyright and had no wish to become a party in legal proceedings.

Ian Mill QC, for the Duchess, said the denial was “emphatic.”

The letter said: “Mr Knauf did not draft, and has never claimed to have drafted, any parts of the electronic draft or the Letter and would never have asserted copyright over any of their content. In our client’s view, it was the Duchess’s letter alone.”

Mr Mill said in written submissions: “This unequivocal statement of Mr Knauf’s position also gives the lie to the defendant’s inferential case, in its defence to both the privacy and copyright claims, that the claimant considered using the letter ‘as part of a media strategy’.”

He told the court that Mr Knauf “suggested that a reference to Mr Markle’s ill-health be included”, which the Duchess did, but that “Mr Knauf did not suggest any specific wording”.

Associated admitted that it was "hamstrung" in proving its point further as it had been given no information about the way the letter was drafted.

Andrew Caldecott QC, for Associated, said it was “a matter of regret” that Mr Knauf’s lawyers had not made his position clear before the summary judgment hearing in January.

When Mr Knauf’s lawyers told Associated that he was not a co-author, it “swiftly recognised the impact of the information” on its copyright defence and therefore indicated that it would not oppose summary judgment, Mr Caldecott added.

Meanwhile, it emerged that the Duchess is seeking the remaining 10 per cent of her costs of her first summary judgment application on the copyright claim.

The court also heard that Associated objects to the Duchess seeking an account of profits for damages relating to the claim for misuse of private information.

Instead, Associated wants to serve a witness statement setting out “general information about how revenues are generated by The Mail on Sunday newspaper and MailOnline” and identifying the heads of costs and outgoings.

The hearing continues.

Recommended Stories

  • Queen denies holding any copyright over controversial letter Meghan Markle wrote to her father

    Meghan Markle took action when the private letter was printed in the Mail On Sunday.

  • Nancy Pelosi mocks GOP men for being unable to handle party ‘girlfriend’ Liz Cheney

    ‘They want a woman who isn’t a ‘threat’ to them’

  • Kate Middleton Apparently Has a "Ruthless Survival Streak" When Dealing With Royal Family and Courtiers

    Insiders say Kate is now emulating Queen Elizabeth — and even speaks just like her. 👑

  • 'At least the Nazis kept the lights on': UK blasts France for threat to cut off Jersey's power

    Britain has attacked France for “unacceptable” threats to cut off Jersey’s electricity supplies in a row over Brexit fishing rights with government sources warning that not even the Channel Island’s Nazi occupiers sank so low. French Maritime Minister Annick Giradin said on Tuesday that Paris could shut down three undersea cables that provide Jersey with 95 percent of its electricity if the dispute over fishing licences in its waters were not resolved. Should France carry out its threat, there appears to be little the UK Government could do to provide alternative means of power. The remaining 5pc of the largest Channel Island’s energy mix is largely on-island diesel generators. "At least when the Germans invaded they kept the lights on," a Government source said, referring to the five years of occupation during World War Two. "The problem is there is no undersea connector to Jersey, so it's not as though we could turn on a switch if they turn one off," another source said. A third source said that the “surprising and disappointing” French threat was just the latest in a string of confrontations sparked by the EU and its members since Brexit. “This is just the latest example of the EU issuing threats as a first resort at any sign of difficulty. They should be using the mechanisms of our new Treaty to solve problems; that is exactly what it is there for.” The UK-EU trade deal has a series of dispute resolution procedures, which can ultimately lead to the imposition of fines or trade tariffs. A Government spokesperson said, “To threaten Jersey like this is clearly unacceptable and disproportionate. “We are working closely with the EU and Jersey on fisheries access provisions following the end of the Transition Period so trust the French will use the mechanisms of our new treaty to solve problems.” “We are ready to use these retaliation measures," Ms Girardin told lawmakers in the French parliament on Tuesday. "I am sorry it has come to this. We will do so if we have to." Jersey is a self-governing British Crown Dependency and, according to Defra, responsible for fishing in its territorial waters but its international relations are the UK’s responsibility. The row came after the island implemented new requirements under the terms of the UK-EU trade deal for boats to submit evidence of their past fishing activities in order to receive a licence to carry on operating in Jersey waters. Jersey's External Relations Minister, Senator Ian Gorst told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme: "This is not the first threat that the French have made to either Jersey or the United Kingdom since we are into this new deal.” "It would seem disproportionate to cut off electricity for the sake of needing to provide extra details so that we can refine the licences." Mr Gorst said the Jersey government was now seeking permission from London and Brussels to speak directly with the French fishermen to resolve the issue. He said the island was not seeking to bar boats which had historically fished in Jersey waters and said that of the 41 boats which sought licences under the new rules last Friday, all but 17 had provided the evidence required. France threatened to to block any EU decision granting the City of London access to the Single Market unless the UK met its fishing commitments in late April as French fishermen blockaded lorries carrying British catch. They accused the government of dragging their feet over the issuing of licences to small French vessels in the 6-12 nautical mile zone of UK territorial waters.

  • Bush tells GOP it can’t win anything with appeal to ‘White Anglo-Saxon Protestantism’

    ‘Wow, these people need to read my book,’ says former president of pro-Trump members of Congress

  • What Does It Mean That Mercury Is In Gemini? Gossip, Girl

    The Planet Mercury against a star background. Close-up If you’ve been avoiding texts and dodging invites for socially distanced hangs for the past month, be prepared to get a burst of extroverted energy. Mercury, the Planet of Communication, will be spending time in chatty Gemini from May 3 to July 27. And after Mercury’s journey through slow-paced Taurus, this new move is going to feel like a total refresh. According to Nina Kahn, astrologer and author of Astrology For Life and Wander The Stars, Mercury in Gemini helps us to “pick up tons of mental speed and process information at a lightning-fast pace.” Our inner social butterfly will also be poised and ready to take flight. Kahn says we’ll have a quicker wit and a more charming way with words during this transit. “Expect to be flitting from texts to DMs to Zoom meetings at a mile-per-minute pace, without skipping a beat,” she says. You can use this energy to your advantage in work environments, dating, and making new friends as you’ll be more open to communicating with others — just be prepared for your professional and personal calendar to overflow. Also watch out for catty conversations and disingenuous debates. “Communication will be concise in the air sign, and gossip will be plentiful as Mercury in Gemini likes to spill the tea about matters,” explains Lisa Stardust, astrologer and author of Saturn Return Survival Guide and The Astrology Deck . “We’ll all be wanting to listen and participate in the gossip.” Not that there’s anything wrong with that — we’ll just want to be careful not to hurt anyone’s feelings. So be cautious about what you say, and who you say it to. On May 4, the day after Mercury enters its favorite sign, the planet will form a square with Jupiter in Aquarius, according to Narayana Montúfar, senior astrologer for Astrology.com. She says this will awaken and activate our minds — but there’s a caveat. The moon will also be in Aquarius that day, and “with so much air energy, we will need to keep our feet on the ground and prevent our egos from flying too high,” she warns. “The sun will be squaring Saturn on May 4 as well, so watch your mouth around authority figures during this time.” In sum, our biggest struggle during this time will be thinking before we speak — but if we manage to do that, we’ll have a really enjoyable transit, says Leslie Hale, psychic astrologer for Keen.com. “If you can control this tendency, Mercury in Gemini should be a delightful time, full of mental energy and big ideas,” she says. “Gemini is known for inspiring others and uncovering little nuggets of wisdom and that can move us forward in a positive direction.” Oh, and one more thing: Mercury goes retrograde in Gemini on May 29, entering its pre-retrograde zone on May 14 and not fully leaving it’s retro-shade period until July 7, Stardust says. “This means that the energy of Mercury in Gemini will last for a while,” she explains. “Be prepared to work with the story that begins now. Choose the path and direction that you want to take carefully.” Mercury in Gemini points to a summer filled with meaningful connections and a happy, generally social energy. Now’s the perfect time to let loose and enjoy the company of others — responsibly, of course. Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?This Taurus Season Is Going To Be Really IntensePluto Retrograde Will Bring Big ChangesMercury Is In Taurus, So Take Things Really Slow

  • Watch Deena Cortese's Son Meet Baby Brother Cameron for the First Time in Precious Video

    Jersey Shore star Deena Cortese said her "family is now complete" in a must-see moment between newborn son Cameron and her 2-year-old CJ.

  • Meghan Markle Children’s Book ‘The Bench’ Inspired By Prince Harry & Son Archie

    The Bench, Meghan Markle’s first children’s book that’s set for publication on June 8, was inspired by “the special bond” husband Prince Harry and son Archie, the publisher said Tuesday. The book, with watercolor illustrations by Christian Robinson, began as a poem that Markle says she wrote for Harry on the first Father’s Day after Archie […]

  • Travellers with recent visit to all but 7 countries and regions to serve 21-day SHN

    All travellers with recent travel history to higher risk countries and regions, and who are arriving in Singapore from 7 May, 11.59pm, will be required to serve 21-day Stay-Home Notice (SHN), the multi-ministerial taskforce on COVID-19 said on Tuesday (4 May).

  • How Jennifer Garner Reportedly Feels About Those Ben Affleck–J.Lo Hangout Rumors

    Garner and Affleck finalized their divorce in 2018.

  • Miles Bridges to reportedly miss 10 to 14 days due to NBA health and safety protocols

    Miles Bridges may not be able to return for the rest of the regular season.

  • Trump’s 2024 decision is going to make his supporters ‘very happy’ he tells Candace Owens

    Former president says ‘I look forward to doing an announcement at the right time’

  • Nick Kamen: Model and singer dies aged 59

    He appeared in a Levi's advert in 1985 and had a hit with Each Time You Break My Heart.

  • There’s a Wild Theory That Zac Efron Was Secretly Dating Vanessa Valladares 3 Years Ago

    I mean…the evidence! It adds up!

  • Prince Charles Is Reportedly “Aggrieved” That Prince Harry Exposed Family Drama in an “Insensitive” Way

    Prince Harry “stands by his words and stands by his wife.”

  • Princess Charlotte Is Being Compared To The Queen And Prince William In Her 6th Birthday Portrait

    Not sure which relative she looks *more* like, TBH.

  • Video captures Tornado touching down in Texas

    Roofs were ripped off of buildings, trucks turned over on highways and houses were destroyed by trees in parts of the U.S., after severe storms slammed into parts of the South. Storms reportedly killed at least two in Georgia.There may be more to come Tuesday, as the NWS said tornadoes were still a risk in the South.

  • In COVID-hit India, a 26-year-old doctor decides who lives and who dies

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Rohan Aggarwal is 26 years old. As India's healthcare system teeters on the verge of collapse during a brutal second wave of the novel coronavirus, Aggarwal makes those decisions during a 27-hour workday that includes a grim overnight shift in charge of the emergency room at his New Delhi hospital. Everyone at Holy Family Hospital – patients, relatives and staff – knows there aren't enough beds, not enough oxygen or ventilators to keep everyone who arrives at the hospital's front gates alive.

  • Princess Charlotte Looks Just Like Queen Elizabeth As a Child in New Portrait

    They could be twins! 😍

  • Prince William Dishes on Princess Charlotte’s Sixth Birthday Party: ‘It Was Great Fun’

    We finally know a *few* details about how Princess Charlotte spent her sixth...